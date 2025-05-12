JioHome by Reliance Jio: Plans, Benefits, and Offers for May 2025



Reliance Jio recently rebranded its AirFiber and Fiber services under the unified branding of JioHome. In a recent presentation, the company stated that it is on track to connect 100 million homes. With this move, Jio has brought its 5G-based Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service, AirFiber, and its fiber-based broadband service under one umbrella—similar to Airtel.

Also Read: Jio 5G FWA Stack Sees Global Interest After India Scale-Up; Jio Private 5G Powering Industry 5.0









JioHome Service

According to the official website, JioHome offers unlimited Wi-Fi and non-stop entertainment with over 800 TV channels, OTT apps, gaming, computer-on-TV functionality, and more.

As part of this unified approach, Jio—previously offering two separate plan categories for FWA and Fiber—now lists only JioHome plans on its website, moving away from the earlier segmented model.

Also Read: One Industry, Multiple Views on 5G FWA and Monetisation: Which One Is Right?

In the company's recent earnings call, it was stated that if fiber connectivity is available, Jio connects customers via fiber. Otherwise, it uses 5G FWA, or in some cases, UBR. The company claims it has mapped the entire country and knows exactly what kind of throughput different technologies can provide to customers.

Also Read: Jio AirFiber Plans and OTT Benefits Detailed for January 2025

Let's now take a look at the JioHome plans available as of May 2025.

JioHome Plans (As of May 2025)

Installation

Jio states that installation is free with annual plans, Rs 500 with semi-annual plans, and Rs 1,000 with 3-month plans. The Wi-Fi router, 4K UHD Smart Set-Top Box (STB), and voice-activated remote are included at no additional cost. With the STB, you can access services like JioTV+, JioGames, JioPC (which turns your TV into a full-fledged computer), Home Networking, and Smart Surveillance. Additionally, customers can install the JioTV+ app on their TVs and enjoy live TV without any extra fees or additional set-top boxes—on up to two smart TVs.

Also Read: Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing Users

50-Day Free Trial Offer

February 2025: Jio announced an exclusive 50-day zero-risk free trial for its Fiber and AirFiber services, available to new and existing subscribers.

Jio announced an exclusive 50-day zero-risk free trial for its Fiber and AirFiber services, available to new and existing subscribers. March 2025: As part of the "Jio Unlimited" Offer, the company reintroduced the 50-day trial for JioFiber and AirFiber services, available to Jio SIM users with eligible recharge packs or specific postpaid plans.

As part of the "Jio Unlimited" Offer, the company reintroduced the 50-day trial for JioFiber and AirFiber services, available to Jio SIM users with eligible recharge packs or specific postpaid plans. April 2025: The Jio Unlimited offer, originally set to run from March 17 to March 31, was extended until April 30, 2025. According to the website, after the trial period ends, users will be automatically migrated to the Rs 599 JioFiber/JioAirFiber postpaid plan.

It appears the complimentary 50-day trial for eligible Jio Mobility prepaid and postpaid users has been extended further, as promotional banners are still live on the website.

Jio's official support account on X (formerly Twitter) has mentioned that the company received an overwhelming response to the offer.

Internet or Cached Data: The Internet or Just Cached Data: What Are Users Actually Using?

Conclusion

With both 5G-based FWA and Fiber services now unified under the JioHome brand, Jio says it will deploy the most suitable connectivity option based on its coverage mapping. Given recent trends, it's likely that the 50-day free trial will continue in some form as the company pushes forward with its goal of connecting 100 million homes.

You can also join the TelecomTalk WhatsApp Community and TelecomTalk WhatsApp Channel for updates and discussions.