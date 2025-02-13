Jio Launches 50-Days Free Trial Offer for New and Existing Users



Reliance Jio is back again with a free trial offer for its Jio Fiber and AirFiber services, which the company calls its 'Zero-Risk Trial' offer. The 50-day free trial offer is available for both new and existing subscribers, according to information shared by users on social media. As a limited-time offer valid until February 28, 2025, this exclusive offer for select buildings enables users to enjoy 50 days of free Jio Fiber and AirFiber internet services, along with TV channels and OTT apps. The trial also comes bundled with a free set-top box, a free router, and free installation.

For New Customers

New customers need to pay a refundable amount of Rs 1,234 to join the 50-day trial. If a customer wishes to continue the service after the trial, they will receive a credit of Rs 1,234 in days (50 days). If a customer does not wish to continue after the trial, they can get a refund of Rs 979 after the deduction of a government levy.

Existing JioFiber and AirFiber Customers

Existing JioFiber and AirFiber customers can also enjoy an additional 50 days free under the offer. To activate the offer, existing users need to send a message via WhatsApp with the text "Trial" to 60008 60008 from their registered number. The trial benefit will be added when the customer makes the next eligible payment or recharge.

Features

The trial comes bundled with features including live cricket, 800+ TV channels, over 13 OTT apps, and unlimited WiFi. Customers just need to give a missed call to 60008 60008 for the next steps.

According to shared posts, Jio is marketing the offer with the slogan "Free Trial Sabko Pasand Hai," which means "Everyone likes a free trial." Even if the offer is not available in your building, customers can still avail of free installation and a host of Fiber benefits.

The free trial offer comes just ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, enabling users to enjoy live cricket on Jio 'internet' services. This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.