Telus to Deploy Private 5G Network at Calgary International Airport



Canadian telecommunications company Telus and the Calgary Airport Authority announced on Wednesday a 10-year, multi-million-dollar partnership that will transform YYC Calgary International Airport into the first airport in Canada equipped with a 5G private wireless network. This low-latency, ultrafast network will provide enterprise-grade connectivity across the airport campus, helping streamline operations and enhance the passenger experience.

5G Private Wireless Enhance Airport Operations

According to Telus, the private wireless network will be deployed in phases, with initial operations beginning May 1, 2025. The deployment of this solution optimises Telus's existing airport infrastructure while integrating new coverage enhancements throughout the terminal and surrounding areas, delivering wireless connectivity for all airport users.

"With accelerated digitalisation and the need for modernisation of our network, this infrastructure will enhance the travel experience for passengers now and allow us to scale up more effectively to meet future demand. Fixed connections and Wi-Fi alone won’t be enough. The latest generation of private 5G networks are necessary to unlock greater productivity, resilience, and sustainability," said Megan Gupton, Chief Information Officer at YYC Calgary Airport Authority.

Canada's First Airport Implementation

"By implementing the country's first airport-wide private wireless network, we're not just enhancing current operations – we're creating a platform for continuous innovation that will elevate the travel experience and operational efficiency for years to come," said Navin Arora, Executive Vice-president, Telus and President, Telus Business Solutions.