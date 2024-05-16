Telus Invests in Network Infrastructure in Alberta and British Columbia

Telus announces significant investment to enhance network infrastructure and operations across Alberta and British Columbia, doubling cell tower numbers and expanding coverage, with a focus on rural areas.

Highlights

  • Telus invests over CAD 16 billion and CAD 17 billion in Alberta and British Columbia, respectively.
  • Plans to double new cell tower numbers in both provinces by 2024.
  • Focus on advancing 5G networks and fiber connectivity.

Telus Announces Investments in Alberta and British Columbia's Network Infrastructure
Canadian telecommunications company Telus has announced it is investing over CAD 16 billion and CAD 17 billion to significantly expand and improve its network infrastructure and operations across Alberta and British Columbia over the next five years, respectively. This investment is part of a larger commitment to deploy CAD 73 billion across Canada by 2028 to develop infrastructure, improve sustainability, and advance its network technology, Telus said in an official release.

Also Read: Telus to Build 5G Virtualized RAN, Open RAN Network in Canada With Samsung




Telus Investment in Network Expansion

Telus noted that since 2000, it has invested more than CAD 60 billion in Alberta and over CAD 63 billion in British Columbia to build and develop network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including 5G and fibre networks.

"These investments will ensure that our customers continue to benefit from the best network experience in the world, which facilitates crucial, generational changes in healthcare, education, teleworking, the environment, and our digital economy and societies," Telus said.

Through 2028 in Alberta and British Columbia, Telus will enhance its networks to make them faster, smarter, and greener, enhancing 5G networks with ORAN technology across Alberta, British Columbia, and Canada, using AI and advanced analytics to plan new infrastructure builds that will optimise coverage and network performance.

Doubling Cell Tower Numbers

In 2024, Telus reportedly plans to double the number of new cell towers built across Alberta in 2023 – expanding coverage in areas including Calgary, Edmonton, and Sherwood Park, including a strategic partnership with Indigenous Services Canada to expand coverage to rural areas like Eden Valley.

Likewise, in 2024, Telus plans to double the number of new cell towers built across British Columbia in 2023 – expanding coverage in areas including Burnaby, Surrey, Kelowna, and Vancouver, including a strategic partnership with the CRTC to expand coverage to rural areas along Highway 20.

Also Read: Telus Advances 5G Standalone Network in Canada

Focus on Rural Coverage

Regarding fibre connectivity, Telus highlighted that over the past decade, it has connected more than one million homes and businesses in Alberta with Telus PureFibre, including over 120,000 in rural areas. Likewise, in British Columbia, Telus has connected more than 1.9 million homes and businesses with its PureFibre, including more than 280,000 in rural areas.

