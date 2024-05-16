vodafone idea launches a re 1 plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has silently launched a new Re 1 prepaid plan. This plan is a unique offering because it offers calling to consumers for one day, but not validity. It is a way through which users can stay connected at a very low cost. However, the benefits aren't much. Let me explain how this plan is likely going to work for you.









Vodafone Idea Re 1 Plan Benefits

Vodafone Idea's Re 1 plan comes with a validity of 1 day. It offers a talktime of 75 paise and there's no data or outgoing SMS benefit. There's 1 on-net night minute also bundled. So basically, this plan would be used by people who have done basic recharges of Rs 99, Rs 198, or Rs 204. These three plans come with limited talktime, so once that talktime is consumed, users can go and recharge with this plan to get 75 paise for calling and one on-net night minute. Users can basically only make missed calls with this plan, or otherwise, its benefits would be exhausted anyway.

This is by far the most affordable service validity plan in the industry right now. Vodafone Idea also offers a Rs 99 plan, which no other private telecom operator in India currently offers., but the Rs 99 plan has service validity, but this one doesn't. The Rs 99 plan comes with 200MB of data and Rs 99 worth of talktime. The service validity of this plan is 15 days.

The other two validity plans cost Rs 198 and Rs 204. They come with 30 days and 1 month of service validity, offering 500MB of data and Rs 198 and Rs 204 worth of talktime.

Vodafone Idea's average revenue per user (ARPU) figure has not grown fast enough and severely lags behind its competitors. While these plans are low-cost and allow low-paying customers to get a good deal, they will eventually end up hurting the ARPU of the company.

It will be interesting to see how long Vodafone Idea will offer this Re 1 plan to the users. With a tariff hike expected in the near future, Vodafone Idea might remove this plan altogether or may increase its price. For now, the plan is available for the users to recharge and it is showing up on the mobile app for many regions. In case the plan is not available in your region, do let us know in the comments section below.