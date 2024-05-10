Vodafone Idea is Offering Swiggy One for Free with this Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in the country, is offering users Swiggy One subscription at no additional cost with one of its prepaid plans. While the telco has been long offering Swiggy One for free with its postpaid plans priced above Rs 500, there's also a prepaid plan with which you can get it. However, it is not a regular validity plan, it is a data voucher. Let's take a look at the plan and here we will explain to you whether it is a good offer or not.









Vodafone Idea Swiggy One Offer with Prepaid Plan

The prepaid plan that will offer you Swiggy One from Vodafone Idea comes for Rs 499. As mentioned, it is not a regular validity plan. It is actually a data voucher, that one should purchase when he/she has a base active prepaid plan with validity.

The Rs 499 plan from Vi comes with 3 months of Swiggy One membership, and along with that, also offers 20GB of data (since it a data voucher). There are no more benefits bundled with this plan.

If you go to purchase Swiggy One for three months in a standalone manner, it will cost you Rs 1,199. The yearly cost is Rs 2999. The codes to activate the subscription will be issued by Swiggy only, and not Vodafone Idea when you purchase the Rs 499 plan.

The benefit of Swiggy One is that users don't have to pay delivery charges on food if the order is above Rs 149 and on Insta Mart if the order is above Rs 199. Further, there will be a 30% extra discount in restaurants. Users also don't have to worry about surge fee, and get 40% Dineout benefits in applicable cities. There's also flat 10% discount on Swiggy Genie.