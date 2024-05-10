Vodafone Idea is Offering Swiggy One for Free with this Prepaid Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The prepaid plan that will offer you Swiggy One from Vodafone Idea comes for Rs 499. As mentioned, it is not a regular validity plan. It is actually a data voucher, that one should purchase when he/she has a base active prepaid plan with validity. 

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in the country, is offering users Swiggy One subscription at no additional cost with one of its prepaid plans.
  • While the telco has been long offering Swiggy One for free with its postpaid plans priced above Rs 500, there's also a prepaid plan with which you can get it.
  • If you go to purchase Swiggy One for three months in a standalone manner, it will cost you Rs 1,199.

Follow Us

vodafone idea is offering swiggy one for

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in the country, is offering users Swiggy One subscription at no additional cost with one of its prepaid plans. While the telco has been long offering Swiggy One for free with its postpaid plans priced above Rs 500, there's also a prepaid plan with which you can get it. However, it is not a regular validity plan, it is a data voucher. Let's take a look at the plan and here we will explain to you whether it is a good offer or not.




Read More - Airtel all Mobile Plans that Offer Netflix to Users

Vodafone Idea Swiggy One Offer with Prepaid Plan

The prepaid plan that will offer you Swiggy One from Vodafone Idea comes for Rs 499. As mentioned, it is not a regular validity plan. It is actually a data voucher, that one should purchase when he/she has a base active prepaid plan with validity.

The Rs 499 plan from Vi comes with 3 months of Swiggy One membership, and along with that, also offers 20GB of data (since it a data voucher). There are no more benefits bundled with this plan.

Read More - Vi and Dotgo Partner to Deliver RCS Services to Enterprises

If you go to purchase Swiggy One for three months in a standalone manner, it will cost you Rs 1,199. The yearly cost is Rs 2999. The codes to activate the subscription will be issued by Swiggy only, and not Vodafone Idea when you purchase the Rs 499 plan.

The benefit of Swiggy One is that users don't have to pay delivery charges on food if the order is above Rs 149 and on Insta Mart if the order is above Rs 199. Further, there will be a 30% extra discount in restaurants. Users also don't have to worry about surge fee, and get 40% Dineout benefits in applicable cities. There's also flat 10% discount on Swiggy Genie.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

A lot of talk.. less of action. I will see how nicely they participate in upcoming spectrum auction in 2024…

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Shivraj Roy :

Year 2030 “Jio tests 6G in Mumbai” Meanwhile bsnl We will launch 4g in February,April,July,october,December……

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

I wish government had intervened and demanded to launch 5Gi only through homegrown gear by BSNL would have been world…

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

Yes but as 121 offer they are giving 3 GB daily on 479 plan for 56 days which is somewhat…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Faraz :

As per latest news, Vi is going to spend 7500 crore out of 13k crore on 4G network improvement. Let's…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments