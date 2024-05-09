Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Sabarkantha District of Gujarat Under REP

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The network expansion project in Sabarkantha was undertaken across 214 villages, covering a population base of 2.7 lakh, Airtel announced on Thursday.

Highlights

  • Deployment of additional sites in Sabarkantha district to densify the network.
  • Rural Expansion Project aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages nationwide by 2024.
  • Focus on enhancing network connectivity in 214 villages, covering 2.7 lakh population.

Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in the Sabarkantha district of Gujarat to densify its network. The network expansion project in Sabarkantha was undertaken across 214 villages, covering a population base of 2.7 lakh, Airtel announced on Thursday. This follows earlier announcements of Airtel deploying additional sites in Morbi and Rajkot districts of Gujarat as part of its Rural Expansion Project (REP).

Also Read: Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Morbi and Rajkot Districts of Gujarat Under REP




Rural Network Expansion in Sabarkantha

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Idar, Prantij, Talod, and Vijaynagar under the Sabarkantha district will directly benefit from this network expansion. The company has invested additional capital expenditure to enhance its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber.

Network Expansion in Gujarat

Airtel has been implementing this REP nationally and aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. Under this initiative, in Gujarat, Airtel will enhance its network coverage across 7,000 villages, covering the entire state.

The REP covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh people across these districts.

Airtel's network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers, the company said.

Also Read: Airtel Adds More Sites in Haora and Hugli Districts of West Bengal Under REP

More recently, Airtel reported deploying additional sites in Haora and Hugli districts of West Bengal to densify its network, as TelecomTalk reported.

