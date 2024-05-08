Airtel Adds More Sites in Haora and Hugli Districts of West Bengal Under REP

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Bharti Airtel strengthens its network infrastructure to benefit rural communities in West Bengal.

Highlights

  • Airtel deploys additional sites in Howrah and Hooghly districts, reaching over 54 lakh rural residents.
  • Enhanced connectivity for specific tehsils in both districts ensures better service quality.
  • Airtel invests in network expansion, prioritizing seamless 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber connectivity.

Airtel Adds More Sites in Haora and Hugli Districts of West Bengal Under REP
Bharti Airtel has deployed additional sites in Haora and Hugli districts of West Bengal to densify its network. Airtel announced on Tuesday that the network enhancement project in Haora district covered 919 villages, reaching a rural population of 19.37 lakh, while the project in Hugli district included 2021 villages, serving a rural population of 35.1 lakh.

Network Enhancement Projects

With the deployment of new sites in the Haora district, Airtel says that customers in the tehsils of Shyampur – II, Udaynarayanpur, Jagatballavpur, Shyampur – I, and Amta – II under the district will directly benefit from this network enhancement.

Regarding Hugli district, Airtel mentioned that customers in the tehsils of Haripal, Dhaniakhali, Arambag, Khanakul – I, Pandua, and Tarakeswar will directly benefit from this network enhancement.

The company has invested additional capex to enhance its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, Broadband, and Fiber, Airtel said.

Commitment to West Bengal

As part of its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. Under this initiative, the company has already expanded coverage to 37,661 villages, covering the entire state of West Bengal.

The REP project encompasses the entire state, including Alipurduar, Bankura, Barddhaman, Birbhum, Dakshin Dinajpur, Darjiling, Haora, Hugli, Jalpaiguri, Jhargram, Kalimpong, Koch Bihar, Maldah, Murshidabad, Nadia, North Twenty Four Parganas, Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur, Puruliya, South Twenty Four Parganas, and Uttar Dinajpur, Airtel stated.

Furthermore, Airtel has added fresh fiber capacity to support the growing demand for high-speed services in the region.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Expert Opinion

