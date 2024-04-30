Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Morbi and Rajkot Districts of Gujarat Under REP

Reported by Srikapardhi

Airtel announced on Tuesday that the network expansion project in Morbi and Rajkot was undertaken across 249 villages, covering a population base of 4.65 lakh.

Highlights

Airtel Expands Network Footprint in Morbi and Rajkot Districts of Gujarat Under REP
Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel is expanding its network footprint by deploying additional sites in Morbi and Rajkot districts of Gujarat as part of its Rural Expansion Project (REP). Airtel announced on Tuesday that the network expansion project in Morbi and Rajkot was undertaken across 249 villages, covering a population base of 4.65 lakh.

Airtel has been implementing this REP nationally and aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. Under this initiative, in Gujarat, Airtel will enhance its network coverage across 7,000 villages, covering the entire state.

Network Expansion in Morbi and Rajkot

The company has densified its network across 5,875 villages by deploying additional sites in the region. According to Airtel, customers in the tehsils of Rajkot, Morbi, Jasdan, Gondal, Lodhika, Jetpur, and Wankaner, under the Morbi and Rajkot districts, will directly benefit from this network expansion.

Airtel's Network Expansion in Gujarat

Reportedly, the rural expansion project covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh people across these districts.

Airtel stated that it has invested additional capital expenditure to enhance its network connectivity for a seamless experience on 4G, 5G, broadband, and fiber. Additionally, Airtel has expanded its fiber presence in the state by deploying additional capacities to support the growing demand for high-speed data services in the region.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

