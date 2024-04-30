Equinix Inks Solar PPA With Sembcorp for Singapore Data Centers

Reported by Srikapardhi

Highlights

  • Sembcorp to provide solar and power generation capacity to Equinix.
  • First renewable energy PPA for Equinix in Singapore.
  • Partnership supports Equinix's goal of 100 percent clean and renewable energy by 2030.

American Colocation firm Equinix has signed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to procure renewable energy in Singapore. Sembcorp Industries (Sembcorp) announced this week that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Power, has signed two long-term PPAs with subsidiaries under Equinix for its data centre portfolio in Singapore.

Also Read: Equinix Plans USD 130 Million Data Center in Santiago, Chile: Report




Renewable Energy Procurement

Under the PPAs, Sembcorp Power will supply a maximum capacity of 75MWp from its renewable energy (solar) portfolio and 30MW from its power generation portfolio to Equinix for up to 18 years.

This is Equinix’s first renewable energy PPA in Singapore, and the supply will be sourced from Sembcorp’s solar assets. According to the official website, Equinix currently operates five data centers (SG1, SG2, SG3, SG4, SG5) across Singapore.

Equinix-Sembcorp Partnership

Equinix said, "Equinix made our commitment to 100 percent clean and renewable energy in 2015, and since then, we have been continuously exploring new opportunities to scale and improve the quality of those resources. Our recent PPA agreements in Singapore and Australia are significant steps toward our 2030 goal of 100 percent clean and renewable coverage globally.”

This long-term PPA, sourced from the Housing Development Board (HDB) SolarNova 7 program, will supply renewable energy from solar panels installed across 1,290 HDB blocks and 99 government sites. The project is expected to supply energy coverage to Equinix's data center portfolio in Singapore starting from January 1, 2027.

Also Read: Equinix to Invest USD 42 Million in New Mumbai Data Center

Sembcorp says it has a portfolio of 727MWp in Singapore. The PPA with Equinix increases Sembcorp's long-term contracted capacity for its gas-fired power generation portfolio in Singapore from 74 percent to 77 percent.

Sustainable Operations Commitment

With the addition of this new PPA in Singapore, Equinix said it has now executed a total of 22 PPAs globally. These agreements are expected to contribute over 3 million megawatt-hours (MWhs) of renewable energy annually to local grids across the US, Australia, France, Finland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Singapore once operational.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

