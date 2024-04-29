Airtel Surpasses 6.9 Million 5G Customers in Karnataka

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Airtel attributed the rapid deployment and adoption of 5G in Karnataka to various factors, including accelerated rollout and increased availability of 5G devices.

Highlights

  • Over 6.9 million customers now utilizing Airtel 5G services in Karnataka.
  • Comprehensive deployment across all cities and districts.
  • Strategic partnerships for affordable 5G device availability.

Follow Us

Airtel Surpasses 6.9 Million 5G Customers in Karnataka
Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel announced that over 6.9 million customers are now enjoying 5G services in Karnataka. The company has successfully deployed 5G service across all cities and districts in Karnataka, Airtel announced on Monday.

Also Read: Airtel Enhances Network Coverage in Leh and Ladakh for Travellers




Network Expansion Efforts

Airtel said in the last six months alone, it has witnessed an increase in 5G users in Karnataka. The company attributed this achievement to its network deployment and expansion of services across the state, making it easier for customers to seamlessly embrace 5G. From the historic Amba Vilas Palace to the picturesque landscapes of Coorg and Hampi, Airtel says its coverage spans across Karnataka's diverse terrain as it continues to complete its rollout.

Customer Connectivity Boost

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel said, "We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Karnataka. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost."

Partnership and Device Availability

Airtel attributed the rapid deployment and adoption of 5G in Karnataka to various factors, including accelerated rollout and increased availability of 5G devices. Airtel's partnership with Poco to offer affordable 5G smartphones below Rs 10,000 has played a key role in expanding its 5G user base, Airtel said.

Also Read: Airtel Surpasses 2.2 Million 5G Users Milestone in Kerala

Airtel said the retail expansion in the region to increase the physical format of stores has further augmented consumer connectivity, helping customers upgrade conveniently to 5G service.

In a related update, Airtel recently announced that it has 2.2 million customers enjoying 5G services in the state of Kerala.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Tejas was another company on blink of bankruptcy and Tata's bad investment by acquiring it, revived by 4G deal with…

Tejas Networks Wants to Do More Business Beyond BSNL: Report

Faraz :

Yes but funds are still not enough. They will Target few big cities in each circle complying minimum roll-out terms…

Vodafone Idea's Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for…

TheAndroidFreak :

They have bought 50Mhz of N78 everywhere.

Vodafone Idea's Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for…

Faraz :

They have more than 40 percent 2G customers. Unless their percent of 2G customer falls below 10, they can't afford…

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Faraz :

I like this article and agree with it. With this investment Vi might buy some spectrum this auction and start…

Vodafone Idea's Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments