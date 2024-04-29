Airtel Surpasses 6.9 Million 5G Customers in Karnataka



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel announced that over 6.9 million customers are now enjoying 5G services in Karnataka. The company has successfully deployed 5G service across all cities and districts in Karnataka, Airtel announced on Monday.

Network Expansion Efforts

Airtel said in the last six months alone, it has witnessed an increase in 5G users in Karnataka. The company attributed this achievement to its network deployment and expansion of services across the state, making it easier for customers to seamlessly embrace 5G. From the historic Amba Vilas Palace to the picturesque landscapes of Coorg and Hampi, Airtel says its coverage spans across Karnataka's diverse terrain as it continues to complete its rollout.

Customer Connectivity Boost

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel said, "We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Karnataka. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost."

Partnership and Device Availability

Airtel attributed the rapid deployment and adoption of 5G in Karnataka to various factors, including accelerated rollout and increased availability of 5G devices. Airtel's partnership with Poco to offer affordable 5G smartphones below Rs 10,000 has played a key role in expanding its 5G user base, Airtel said.

Airtel said the retail expansion in the region to increase the physical format of stores has further augmented consumer connectivity, helping customers upgrade conveniently to 5G service.

In a related update, Airtel recently announced that it has 2.2 million customers enjoying 5G services in the state of Kerala.