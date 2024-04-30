Tata Play Binge Adds Discovery+ to its Platform

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

You can get access to content that will cover stuff such as different food styles, history, lifestyle, mythology, wildlife, adventure, auto, and more. Popular TV shows such as Man vs Wild, 90 Day Fiance, Top Gear, and more will be available for users inside the platform.

Highlights

  • Tata Play Binge, an OTT (over-the-top) aggregator has added the content of Tata Play Binge to its platform.
  • Discovery+ is a popular platform for people who are into watching documentaries or educational stuff with an angle of entertainment.
  • With Discovery+, you can dive into different cultures and lifestyles and learn more about the world.

Follow Us

tata play binge adds discovery to its

Tata Play Binge, an OTT (over-the-top) aggregator has added the content of Tata Play Binge to its platform. With this addition, there are now more than 30 homegrown and global apps content present for users who are subscribing to Tata Play Binge. Discovery+ also has a large library, with over 8500+ hours of content, transcending to more than 40 genres. Discovery+ is a popular platform for people who are into watching documentaries or educational stuff with an angle of entertainment. With Discovery+, you can dive into different cultures and lifestyles and learn more about the world.




You can get access to content that will cover stuff such as different food styles, history, lifestyle, mythology, wildlife, adventure, auto, and more. Popular TV shows such as Man vs Wild, 90 Day Fiance, Top Gear, and more will be available for users inside the platform.

Read More - JioCinema Launches New Premium Plans Starting at Rs 29

Pallavi Puri, Tata Play's Chief Commercial and Content Officer, said, "Bringing discovery+ to Tata Play Binge represents a huge step forward in expanding our content offerings. The partners’ colossal lineup does not only showcase a myriad collection of genres but also promises entertainment in multiple local languages. This collaboration opens doors to an extensive range of riveting narratives, ensuring our viewers have access to the best of what discovery+ has to offer, all in one place."

Now, there are more than 30 platforms inside Tata Play Binge. Here are all the platforms that you will get - Discovery+, Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, FanCode, Sun Nxt, Aha, Fuse+, Hallmark Movies Now, PTC Play, Animax, VROTT, STAGE, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, KliKK, Distro TV, and MX Player along with gaming content.

Also Read: Dish TV Launches Dish TV Smart+, Offering Both TV and OTT Apps

The best thing is that users just have to login once and interact with a single interface to access content from all of these platforms.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Tejas was another company on blink of bankruptcy and Tata's bad investment by acquiring it, revived by 4G deal with…

Tejas Networks Wants to Do More Business Beyond BSNL: Report

Faraz :

Yes but funds are still not enough. They will Target few big cities in each circle complying minimum roll-out terms…

Vodafone Idea's Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for…

TheAndroidFreak :

They have bought 50Mhz of N78 everywhere.

Vodafone Idea's Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for…

Faraz :

They have more than 40 percent 2G customers. Unless their percent of 2G customer falls below 10, they can't afford…

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Faraz :

I like this article and agree with it. With this investment Vi might buy some spectrum this auction and start…

Vodafone Idea's Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments