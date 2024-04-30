Tata Play Binge Adds Discovery+ to its Platform

Tata Play Binge, an OTT (over-the-top) aggregator has added the content of Tata Play Binge to its platform. With this addition, there are now more than 30 homegrown and global apps content present for users who are subscribing to Tata Play Binge. Discovery+ also has a large library, with over 8500+ hours of content, transcending to more than 40 genres. Discovery+ is a popular platform for people who are into watching documentaries or educational stuff with an angle of entertainment. With Discovery+, you can dive into different cultures and lifestyles and learn more about the world.









You can get access to content that will cover stuff such as different food styles, history, lifestyle, mythology, wildlife, adventure, auto, and more. Popular TV shows such as Man vs Wild, 90 Day Fiance, Top Gear, and more will be available for users inside the platform.

Pallavi Puri, Tata Play's Chief Commercial and Content Officer, said, "Bringing discovery+ to Tata Play Binge represents a huge step forward in expanding our content offerings. The partners’ colossal lineup does not only showcase a myriad collection of genres but also promises entertainment in multiple local languages. This collaboration opens doors to an extensive range of riveting narratives, ensuring our viewers have access to the best of what discovery+ has to offer, all in one place."

Now, there are more than 30 platforms inside Tata Play Binge. Here are all the platforms that you will get - Discovery+, Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, FanCode, Sun Nxt, Aha, Fuse+, Hallmark Movies Now, PTC Play, Animax, VROTT, STAGE, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, KliKK, Distro TV, and MX Player along with gaming content.

The best thing is that users just have to login once and interact with a single interface to access content from all of these platforms.