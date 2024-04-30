Tillman Infrastructure Secures USD 1 Billion Financing for Expansion



Wireless communication infrastructure provider Tillman Infrastructure announced securing a financing package worth USD 1 billion. The funding will be used to refinance existing loans and provide additional growth capital to support the infrastructure needs of wireless carriers and internet service providers, Tillman Infrastructure said.

Tillman's Growth Strategy

"The Tillman Infrastructure team continues to deliver industry-leading solutions for our customers," said Tillman Infrastructure. "We are very pleased to have support to further invest in and grow the business."









Established in 2016, New York-based Tillman Infrastructure owns over two thousand macro tower sites with several thousand more in development. The company is a portfolio company of Tillman Global Holdings, a US-based private investment firm that invests in, owns, and operates digital and energy infrastructure businesses.

Syndicate of Lenders

Tillman noted that as part of the transaction, a subsidiary of Tillman Infrastructure has entered into a USD 500 million term loan facility, with a syndicate of lenders arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, including Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Banco Santander, CoBank ACB, MUFG Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

In addition, Tillman Infrastructure has received financing of USD 500 million from affiliates and managed funds of HPS Investment Partners, Apollo, and Oak Hill Advisors.