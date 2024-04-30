BSNL Waives Installation Charge for Broadband Until FY25

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecom operator, was once the king of fixed-broadband service in India. The state-run telco has lost its market share to Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in the segment owing to faster network deployment and more attractive plans bundled with entertainment benefits for the customers. However, BSNL is still fighting its way to add new subscribers and regain its top position in the segment. As a way to attract new customers, BSNL has waived off installation charge for its broadband connections until FY25. This offer has been there for more than one year already. It was supposed to end on March 31, FY24, but it has been extended until the end of FY25 now.









BSNL Installation Charges Waived Off, How Much Will You Save?

BSNL has said that it will waive installation charges of Rs 500 for Bharat Fibre as well as AirFiber customers. Along with that, the state-run telco will not charge a Rs 250 installation fee applicable on the deployment of copper connections. This will give an incentive to people looking for a new broadband connection to purchase it from BSNL.

At present, even the private telcos waive off installation fee of broadband connections. But they require the customers to commit to a long-term plan for that. BSNL has not put any such condition on its customers. In fact, BSNL's broadband plans are also competitively priced with what users get with the private telcos and there are OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled with the plans of BSNL as well.

Moreover, BSNL Bharat Fibre services are present for customers throughout the country. This gives BSNL an edge over private competitors. There are newer ISPs (Internet Service Providers) present in India now. Companies such as ACT and Excitel are doing well despite not having any prior background in the telecom space.