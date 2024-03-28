Tillman Fiber Expands Fiber Optic Network in Florida

According to the company, its broadband internet access on the fiber optic network will be available across the state.

Highlights

  • Partnership with a tier-one US mobile operator to deliver symmetrical gigabit broadband.
  • Deployment of Nokia's technology for high-speed internet services.
  • Strategic investment from Northleaf to accelerate expansion efforts.

American fiber optic broadband infrastructure provider Tillman FiberCo (Tillman Fiber) announced the expansion of its 100 percent Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTP) network in Florida. In collaboration with a tier-one US mobile operator, Tillman Fiber will deliver symmetrical gigabit broadband internet access and services to residential customers, the company said on Wednesday.

Expansion in Florida

Tillman Fiber's network will serve the Tampa Bay, Panhandle, South and Southwest regional areas, including the cities of St. Petersburg, Fort Myers, Naples, Pensacola, Miami, Palm Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, and Kissimmee. According to the company, its broadband internet access on the fiber optic network will be available across the state.

Tillman Fiber said, "Our expertise in fiber optics and our strategic alliance with a tier-one US mobile operator, combined with significant financial backing, perfectly positions Tillman Fiber to bring high-speed internet to communities in Florida and beyond. We are confident in the long-term value our high-quality, innovative broadband services will provide customers."

Cutting-Edge Technology Deployment

The company it is deploying Nokia's 10 Gigabit XGS-PON with Altiplano SDAN controller to simplify network management and deliver multi-gigabit symmetrical services to businesses and residents. Additionally, end users will experience gigabit speeds in their homes using Nokia's Cloud-optimised mesh Wi-Fi 6 solution powered by Corteca.

Investment Accelerates Growth

Last year in August 2023, the company announced that Northleaf has made an initial USD 200 million investment and will invest a further USD 300 million as Tillman Fiber expands its operations. Founded in 2021 and based in New York, Tillman FiberCo is building a fiber network to support underserved neighborhoods across the US, and this funding will accelerate the expansion efforts.

