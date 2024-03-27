Intrepid Fiber Expands Open Access Network in Littleton, Colorado



Colorado-headquartered fiber connectivity provider Intrepid Fiber Networks announced the expansion of its open-access fiber network in Littleton, Colorado. With this, Intrepid Fiber is set to serve over 15,000 households and businesses, continuing its expansion in the region, the Brookfield Infrastructure portfolio company said on Tuesday.

Colorado Expansion

"Intrepid is proud to be Colorado-based, and we are thrilled to continue our deployment here," said Intrepid. "We have tremendous momentum in the region, seeing great demand for the fiber offerings our network brings to customers."









Intrepid said Littleton builds upon its fiber network in Colorado, expanding its current network deployments in Pueblo, Northglenn, Westminster, Louisville, and Lafayette. With the addition of Littleton, Intrepid Fiber's network in Colorado will serve over 100,000 households and businesses.

The company anticipates continued expansion in the region, including surrounding municipalities, and with construction underway, Littleton residents can expect fiber internet services beginning in 2024.

Minnesota Expansion with Deployment in Minnetonka

Earlier this month (March), Intrepid also announced the expansion of its open-access fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network in Minnetonka, Minnesota, bringing fiber connectivity to over 54,000 premises in the region. With this expansion, the company brings the total homes under construction to over 160,000 across the state of Minnesota.

Intrepid Expands Open Access Network in Colorado

Also, the first week of March saw Intrepid announcing the expansion of its FTTP network to over 27,000 households and businesses in Westminster, Louisville, and Lafayette, Colorado. Intrepid Fiber at that time said it is thrilled to bring symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet access to these municipalities.

Intrepid is building an open-access network, which means the infrastructure is open for all internet service providers, fostering competitive pricing and delivering increased value to residents, the company said.