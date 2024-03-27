TRAI Releases Recommendations for M2M Communication With Embedded SIMs



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released recommendations on the 'Usage of Embedded SIM for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications.' In response to a request from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), TRAI conducted consultations with stakeholders and finalised its recommendations after extensive deliberations, the Ministry of Communications said on Tuesday.

Advancements in M2M Communication

TRAI said with the emergence of 5G technology in the country, opportunities in the M2M sector have expanded, promising advancements in areas like agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and industrial automation. These recommendations aim to streamline the regulatory framework for M2M embedded SIMs, emphasising the importance of security measures such as proper Know Your Customer (KYC) processes.









Key Regulatory Framework Streamlining

Key recommendations include mandating the conversion of communication profiles on imported M2M eSIMs to those of Indian telecom service providers (TSPs) within six months of activation on international roaming, permitting designated license holders to manage Subscription Manager-Secure Routing (SM-SR) in India, and facilitating profile installation flexibility for OEMs and M2M service providers.

Promoting Domestic M2M Ecosystem

TRAI's recommendations are expected to promote orderly growth in India's M2M eSIM segment and encourage the development of a domestic M2M eSIM ecosystem, fostering modern M2M communication growth in the country, the Ministry said.

Additionally, keeping in view the challenges in its implementation, TRAI has recommended against the use of the 901.XX IMSI series allocated by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for providing M2M services in India at this stage.