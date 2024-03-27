

Armenian operator Ucom announced the launch of network modernisation efforts aimed at enhancing the coverage and end-user experience of its existing 4G+ network, along with the upgrading and expansion of the mobile network in preparation for the launch of 5G-Ready services.

Ucom's Network Modernisation Initiative

TelecomTalk reported in February that Ucom has signed an agreement with Nokia to upgrade its nationwide radio access network (RAN) to improve performance while preparing for the launch of 5G services in Armenia, along with the upgrading of Ucom's core and IP network infrastructure for both fixed and mobile networks.

Ucom reported on Tuesday that it has received the first batch of planned shipments of radio modules from Nokia this year, which will be utilised to modernise a portion of Ucom's regional sites, enhancing coverage in those areas and extending LTE technology.

Next-Generation Connectivity

Ucom said these baseband and radio modules are designed to support all known mobile technologies simultaneously, including 3G/4G+. The network gear will also facilitate a seamless transition to 5G in the future, requiring only software reconfiguration, the company noted.

"According to our vision, expanding and modernising our regional networks is one of Ucom's primary goals, as well as laying down the network of the future, preparing our equipment to support 5G technology. Today this is the first step we take with our partners at Nokia, but our subscribers will see the difference very soon, gaining access to high-quality services like in Yerevan," Ucom said.

With this, Ucom aims to modernise and expand its mobile network, preparing for the transition to 5G across Armenia.

Expansion of Fixed Network Services

In another development in February, as part of its fixed network expansion strategy, Ucom has extended its fixed communication services available in the city of Ashtarak. With this, residents of Ashtarak have access to not only mobile services but also fixed-line internet, television, and telephone connections.

As part of the expansion of Ucom's fixed network, the company has installed networks in four new cities over the past year, including Ijevan, Goris, Gavar, and Sevan.