Intrepid Fiber Networks Expands into Bloomington, Minnesota



Intrepid Fiber Networks, the US fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) provider, has announced its expansion into Bloomington, Minnesota. Intrepid said this development aims to provide over 40,000 households and businesses in the area with access to symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet speeds.

Also Read: Swiatlowod Inwestycje Surpasses 1.5 Million FTTH Coverage Milestone in Poland









Construction and Deployment Timeline

Construction on the network began in July 2023, and Bloomington residents can expect to experience ultra-fast Internet as soon as December 2023. According to Intrepid, this move is set to significantly elevate the quality of life and boost economic prospects for the community while enhancing efficiency, innovation, and business reach.

Wholesale Open-Access Model

Intrepid Fiber Networks said it will continue to deliver FTTP services through its wholesale open-access model by partnering with leading Internet Service Providers (ISPs). This approach is said to ensure consumers and businesses in Bloomington have the flexibility to choose from multiple ISPs, catering to their specific needs.

This expansion represents a significant milestone for Intrepid Fiber Networks, extending its reach beyond its initial markets in Pueblo and Northglenn, Colorado.

Also Read: Lumos Launches Fiber Optic Internet in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Future Connectivity Options

Intrepid Fiber expressed the company's dedication to providing secure, high-capacity fibre connectivity. "We understand that in today's world, access to fast and dependable Internet is a necessity. With this expansion into Bloomington, we're focused on delivering high-speed, quality Internet services from multiple ISPs. Our journey has just begun, and we’re eager to see the transformative impact our services will have on the people of Minnesota," the company said in its statement.

As the company continues to enable multiple ISPs on its Bloomington network, residents and businesses can look forward to more choices and enhanced connectivity options.