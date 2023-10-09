Intrepid Fiber Networks Expands into Bloomington, Minnesota

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Intrepid Fiber Networks is expanding to Bloomington, Minnesota, bringing multi-gigabit Internet speeds to over 40,000 households and businesses. Construction began in July 2023, with residents expected to enjoy ultra-fast Internet as early as December 2023.

Highlights

  • Intrepid Fiber Networks is a national fiber-to-the-premise provider.
  • Intrepid Fiber Networks' wholesale open-access model offers multiple ISP choices.
  • A significant milestone for the company as it expands beyond Colorado.

Follow Us

Intrepid Fiber Networks Expands into Bloomington, Minnesota
Intrepid Fiber Networks, the US fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) provider, has announced its expansion into Bloomington, Minnesota. Intrepid said this development aims to provide over 40,000 households and businesses in the area with access to symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet speeds.

Also Read: Swiatlowod Inwestycje Surpasses 1.5 Million FTTH Coverage Milestone in Poland




Construction and Deployment Timeline

Construction on the network began in July 2023, and Bloomington residents can expect to experience ultra-fast Internet as soon as December 2023. According to Intrepid, this move is set to significantly elevate the quality of life and boost economic prospects for the community while enhancing efficiency, innovation, and business reach.

Wholesale Open-Access Model

Intrepid Fiber Networks said it will continue to deliver FTTP services through its wholesale open-access model by partnering with leading Internet Service Providers (ISPs). This approach is said to ensure consumers and businesses in Bloomington have the flexibility to choose from multiple ISPs, catering to their specific needs.

This expansion represents a significant milestone for Intrepid Fiber Networks, extending its reach beyond its initial markets in Pueblo and Northglenn, Colorado.

Also Read: Lumos Launches Fiber Optic Internet in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Future Connectivity Options

Intrepid Fiber expressed the company's dedication to providing secure, high-capacity fibre connectivity. "We understand that in today's world, access to fast and dependable Internet is a necessity. With this expansion into Bloomington, we're focused on delivering high-speed, quality Internet services from multiple ISPs. Our journey has just begun, and we’re eager to see the transformative impact our services will have on the people of Minnesota," the company said in its statement.

As the company continues to enable multiple ISPs on its Bloomington network, residents and businesses can look forward to more choices and enhanced connectivity options.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

They all have become feku now. They only share aim that they will install this much site, aim for this…

BSNL Aims to Surpass Rs 1,000 Crore Revenue in AP…

bharat khanna :

can we please add a tab on the landing page for world news? I just want to see india related…

Namibia Awards 5G Licenses to Telecom Namibia, MTC, and Loc8…

Faraz :

Exactly. Even I was expecting Jio to remove all 23 days plan with older recharge value in a month or…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Rupesh :

Jio is messing everything. From being a transparent and clutter free plans in past, these days Jio plans are more…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Faraz :

I think they can ( and probably will ) achieve by 2025 by keeping 5G tarrifs at 299, 399 and…

Bharti Airtel Likely to Achieve Rs 300 ARPU Target by…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments