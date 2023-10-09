Five Must-Watch Web Series Streaming Now on OTT in October



Entertainment fans are in for a treat as we step into new week of october, with a wide variety of compelling web series premiering on OTT. The themes offer a diverse mix of drama, mystery, and humour, ranging from a mysterious paranormal series to the masterful art of stealing and the moving tribulations of a teenage thief. Get ready for an emotional and suspenseful rollercoaster as these five series take centre stage in the world of digital storytelling.

The list of web series streaming now on OTT in October is shown below.

The Good Doctor - Season 6

The main character of "The Good Doctor" is Shaun Murphy, a surgical prodigy with autism and savant syndrome. Audrey Lim, a significant character in this season, explores a surgical mishap. The medical staff also treats a military reenactor. Freddie Highmore plays Shaun Murphy, Fiona Gubelmann plays Morgan Reznick, and Christina Chang plays Audrey Lim, among other important cast members.

Release date: October 4, 2023

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Everything Now

The principal character in Sophie Wilde's teen comedy-drama series "Everything Now" is created and executive produced by Ripley Parker. Vivienne Acheampong, Stephen Fry, Lauryn Ajufo, Harry Cadby, Noah Thomas, and Alex Hassell are among the cast members. The program chronicles the journey of 16-year-old Mia Polanco as she makes her way back home following a protracted struggle with an eating disorder.

Release date: October 5, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Lupin - Season 3

The third season of the popular television series "Lupin," starring Omar Sy, Ludivine Sagnier, Etan Simon, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Vincent Londez, and Shirine Boutella, follows the career thief Assane Diop. The protagonist of the program is Assane, a Senegalese immigrant's son who struggles to find justice and a better life in France while navigating a life of crime.

Release date: October 5, 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Loki - Season 2

Michael Waldron is the author of "Loki," a Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Along with Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Eugene Cordero, the second season also stars Owen Wilson and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The God of Mischief, Loki, is relocated in time in "Avengers: Endgame," which follows him. As he works with others, he must overcome his nature, which is challenged.

Release date: October 6, 2023

OTT platform: Disney Hotstar

Mumbai Diaries - Season 2

Nikkhil Advani is the author and filmmaker of the medical drama "Mumbai Diaries." Stars from Season 2 include Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande, and Prakash Belawadi. Konkona Sensharma also appears. The television show explores the challenges faced by medical personnel and emergency responders in Mumbai during times of crisis.

Release date: October 6, 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video