Jio has the Most Expensive Prepaid Plan Now

The Rs 3662 plan has a total validity of 365 days. This means a yearly validity. Further, with this plan, users get 2.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The total amount of data offered with this plan is 912.5GB.

  • Reliance Jio now has the most expensive prepaid plan in the industry.
  • Amongst the private telcos, Jio positions itself as the most affordable player.
  • This is a new plan and it was introduced very recently in a silent manner by Jio.

Reliance Jio now has the most expensive prepaid plan in the industry. Amongst the private telcos, Jio positions itself as the most affordable player, however, if you look at it, right now, the most expensive plan is offered by Jio only. This is a new plan and it was introduced very recently in a silent manner by Jio. The plan that we are talking about here costs Rs 3,662. There's no plan more expensive than this available from the private telcos. If you are wondering, then yes, there's a good reason why this plan is priced so high. Here's what it is.




Reliance Jio Rs 3662 Plan, Why is it So Expensive?

The Rs 3662 plan has a total validity of 365 days. This means a yearly validity. Further, with this plan, users get 2.5GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The total amount of data offered with this plan is 912.5GB. Users recharging with this plan will also be eligible for unlimited 5G data offer from the company.

Now here's the reason why the Rs 3662 plan is expensive. With this plan, users get several OTT (over-the-top) benefits. This plan bundles free access to SonyLIV and ZEE5 via the JioTV app. Thus, this plan is a great proposition for users who are looking to purchase yearly subscriptions to the two OTT platforms.

Further, there are other OTT benefits bundled such as JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV. This plan is now available for users who want to recharge with it. Note that once the FUP (fair usage policy) data is over, then the internet speed drops to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio has so far reached 7764 cities/towns with 5G. The telco is targeting to reach every corner of India with 5G by the end of 2023.

