Swiatlowod Inwestycje Surpasses 1.5 Million FTTH Coverage Milestone in Poland



The Polish wholesale fibre network operator, Swiatlowod Inwestycje, which is 50 percent co-controlled by Orange Poland, announced last week that the company has reached a milestone of 1.5 million FTTH network coverage.

Milestone Achievement

The operator started its activities in April 2021 as a Joint Venture (JV) between Orange Poland and the Netherlands-based investment fund APG, with 672,000 households covered, and has since expanded its network by 850,000 households.

Partnerships

Sharing the development, Swiatlowod Inwestycje, on its LinkedIn page, stated that nationwide telecommunications operators such as INEA, Netia, Orange Polska, PLAY, Polkomtel, T-Mobile Polska, and Vectra also utilise its network.

Furthermore, the company highlighted its cooperation with local service providers such as Celcom, Eltronik, Gawex, RFC, who understand the local market best and are able to respond to the needs of local communities.

Future Plans

Swiatlowod Inwestycje stated that it looks forward to future developments, with plans to expand its coverage to 2.4 million households by 2025.