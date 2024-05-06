Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Vodafone Idea has not been paying off the vendor dues on time. Thus, when it came to providing gear on credit, vendors took a step back and signalled that they would only work with Vi if the telco could place orders in cash.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) customers could soon witness an improvement in the 4G services.
  • Vi is reportedly in discussions with Nokia and Ericsson to upgrade 4G gear.
  • Vi still offers great 4G download and upload speeds, however, as per Opensignal data over the last few years, the only area where it has lagged is coverage.

Follow Us

vi 4g could improve signficantly over the

Vodafone Idea (Vi) customers could soon witness an improvement in the 4G services. Vi is reportedly in discussions with Nokia and Ericsson to upgrade 4G gear. Vi still offers great 4G download and upload speeds, however, as per Opensignal data over the last few years, the only area where it has lagged is coverage. The recent funding will help Vi in sourcing gear from the vendors. Vi raised Rs 18,000 crore through FPO (follow-on public offer) and another Rs 2,000 crore through a promoter entity. The telco has earmarked most of the fresh funds to be used for capex (capital expenditure).




Read More - Vodafone Idea Kocks on Bank Doors to Raise Debt: Report

This will include improving the 4G network, by replacing the old gear with the new advanced ones. According to an ET report mentioning an executive working for one of the vendors, the order will be placed by Vi once the elections and spectrum auctions are over. Vendors have been very careful lately when it comes to working with Vodafone Idea.

The cash-trapped telco has not been paying off the vendor dues on time. Thus, when it came to providing gear on credit, vendors took a step back and signalled that they would only work with Vi if the telco could place orders in cash. The recent funding would instil confidence in the vendors to work again with Vi, not on credit, of course, but through contracts that very carefully secure their payment.

Read More - Jio, Airtel and Vi Rs 299 Prepaid Plans Detailed

Vi might also purchase 5G gear from the vendors in the coming months. While the telco has not shown any urgency in rolling out 5G, the competitors offering it throughout the country can lead to major subscriber loss in the short-to-medium term. Vi is also going to offer 5G on top of its 4G network, meaning 5G NSA (non-standalone) like Airtel.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

We should standardized 1Gbps with Wifi 6E atleast in metros and 100Mbps should be norm in rural areas with Wifi…

Telcos Want Complete Ban on Wi-Fi 6E Router Selling in…

TheAndroidFreak :

Mmwave and 5G on every band by Jio 5G atleast. Everywhere.

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

TheAndroidFreak :

Yes, Airtel has expanded really fast and Airtel fiber service and 4G service is far better than Jio to be…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Vishal D :

Vi harming itself by providing 179 recharge to keep validity. In this way it will not survive. I think investors…

Will Indians Stop Using Second SIM After the Next Tariff…

Faraz :

Airtel really expanded fiber network across India much faster after Jio Fiber entry. In our Village Airtel brought service first…

Vodafone Idea and BSNL Added Wireline Users in March 2024

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments