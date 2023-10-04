Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans With ZEE5, SonyLiv Benefits



Reliance Jio has quietly launched new prepaid plans aimed at users who enjoy streaming OTT content. These new Jio entertainment prepaid plans come with either ZEE5 and SonyLIV or just ZEE5 or SonyLIV. Jio, known for its OTT offerings, has now made more options available for Jio users. Essentially, these new plans offer OTT benefits through ZEE5 and Sony LIV via the Jio Cinema app.

However, for the same benefits and validity, there are alternative plans without OTT benefits. Let's now examine the newly launched plans along with the alternative options in the following story. It's worth noting that the subscription to Sony LIV and ZEE5 is provided via the JioTV App.

Jio 365 Days Validity Plans

Jio Rs 3,662 Plan - 365 Days - 2.5GB Per Day - Sony LIV and ZEE5

Jio's Rs 3,662 Plan offers 2.5GB of data per day, after which it's unlimited at 64 kbps. The plan includes unlimited voice, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and has a validity of 365 days. Additionally, it comes with benefits for Sony LIV and ZEE5. The plan also includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 3,226 Plan - 365 Days - 2GB Per Day - Sony LIV

Another plan launched by Jio is the Rs 3,226 Plan, offering 2GB of data per day, unlimited at 64 kbps thereafter. This plan includes unlimited voice, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and has a 365-day validity. It comes with Sony LIV benefit and also includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 3,225 Plan - 365 Days - 2GB Per Day - ZEE5

The Jio Rs 3,225 Plan offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited at 64 kbps afterward. It includes unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and has a 365-day validity with ZEE5 benefits. The plan also includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Alternative Existing Plan Without OTT

Jio Rs 2,999 Plan - 365 Days - 2.5GB Per Day

The existing Rs 2,999 plan provides the same benefits as the newly launched Rs 3,662 plan but excludes Sony LIV and ZEE5 OTT Benefits. This plan offers 2.5GB of data per day, with unlimited data at 64 kbps after the daily limit is reached. It also includes unlimited voice, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and has a validity of 365 days. The plan includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. If you do not want OTT benefits, you can recharge with this plan.

Jio 84 Days Validity Plans

Jio Rs 909 Plan - 84 Days - 2GB per Day - Sony LIV and ZEE5

Jio's new Entertainment 909 plan offers 2GB of data per day, with unlimited data at 64 kbps once the daily limit is used up. It includes unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice, 100 SMS per day, and has a validity of 84 days. Additionally, it comes with benefits for Sony LIV and ZEE5, as well as JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 806 Plan - 84 Days - 2GB Per Day - Sony LIV

Jio's new Entertainment 806 plan provides 2GB of data per day, with unlimited data at 64 kbps post the daily limit. It includes unlimited voice, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and has an 84-day validity. This plan also offers benefits for Sony LIV and includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Jio Rs 805 Plan - 84 Days - 2GB Per Day - ZEE5

For just Re 1 less than the previous plan, the Rs 805 Plan offers ZEE5 subscription benefits. It includes 2GB of data per day, with unlimited data at 64 kbps after the daily limit is reached. It also provides unlimited voice, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and has an 84-day validity, along with OTT benefits. This plan also includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Alternative 84 Days Plan Without OTT

Jio Rs 719 Plan - 84 Days - 2GB Per Day

Similar to the yearly (365 Days) plan, these newly launched 84-day plans offer an alternative option for users who do not wish to avail of OTT included plans. The Jio Rs 719 Plan has an 84-day validity and offers 2GB of data per day, with unlimited data at 64 kbps once the daily limit is reached. It also includes unlimited voice, unlimited 5G data, 100 SMS per day, and subscriptions to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Airtel users also have the option of 2GB data per day with 84 days validity at Rs 839. The Airtel Truly Unlimited 839 Prepaid plan offers users Unlimited Voice, 2GB Data per day with unlimited usage at Rs 64 Kbps, Unlimited 5G Data, Airtel Xstream Play with access to over 15 OTTs, Disney plus Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Subscription, Wynk Music for free, and Free Hellotunes.

With these newly introduced alternative Entertainment plans, Jio users now have the option to choose plans with or without OTT benefits, whereas existing plans do not offer OTT benefits.