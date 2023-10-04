Four Anime Series to Binge-Watch on Netflix in 2023



Netflix boasts an impressive collection of anime series among its extensive content offerings. These uniquely Japanese animations span a wide range of genres, from psychological thrillers and action-packed adventures to inspirational tales and coming-of-age dramas, each with its distinct aesthetic and personality.

Here are the top four anime series currently available on Netflix:

Naruto (2002-2007)

Based on two one-shot comics by Masashi Kishimoto, "Naruto" stands as one of the most well-known anime series, comprising over 200 episodes. It follows the adventures of Naruto Uzumaki, a talented young ninja with aspirations of becoming the strongest ninja leader, known as the Hokage. As Naruto matures, he encounters formidable adversaries and uncovers long-hidden details about his own background.

Death Note (2006-2007)

The story of "Death Note" revolves around Light Yagami, an exceptionally bright high school student who stumbles upon a notebook that grants him the power to eliminate anyone whose name he writes in it. Light embarks on a vigilante mission to rid the world of criminals, attracting the attention of the enigmatic investigator L. This sparks an exhilarating conflict between morality and intellect.

Hunter x Hunter (2011-2014)

"Hunter x Hunter" narrates the journey of Gon Freecss, a determined young man aspiring to follow in the footsteps of his absent father and become a Hunter. Hunters are elite adventurers with diverse skills, such as identifying rare animals, seeking treasure, exploring uncharted territories, and pursuing lawless individuals. Alongside his companions, Gon embarks on perilous adventures, encounters bizarre creatures, and faces challenging moral dilemmas.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (2019-present)

The epic anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," also known as "Blade of Demon Destruction," centers on Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy who becomes a demon slayer after witnessing the slaughter of his family by demons and the gradual transformation of his sister, Nezuko, into a demon. Tanjiro embarks on a journey filled with swordplay, fantastical creatures, and breathtaking battles, driven by his quest for vengeance and his mission to cure his sister.