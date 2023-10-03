Latest OTT Releases to Look Forward to in October

Reported by Yashika Goel

Get ready for an exciting month of streaming with Loki 2 and Khufiya leading the way on OTT platforms.

Highlights

  • Khufiya promises espionage and intrigue.
  • Loki continues its MCU adventures.
  • Sultan of Delhi explores greed and betrayal.

Latest OTT Releases to Look Forward to in October

In October, a slew of movies is set to make their theatrical debuts, including Mission Raniganj,  Thank You for Coming, Leo, and Ganapath, among others. Simultaneously, the OTT market is abuzz with upcoming releases across various platforms and genres. Here's a list of some noteworthy shows and films available digitally in the coming month.




Also Read: Six Movies to Watch After Bambai Meri Jaan on OTT

Kushi

The Telugu romance drama "Kushi," written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite Vijay Deverakonda and found moderate success at the box office. The movie, which will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, is set to premiere on Netflix starting October 1. The ensemble cast includes Sachin Khedekar, Jayaram, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, and Vennela Kishore.

Khufiya

The spy thriller film "Khufiya," written, produced, and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, is scheduled to debut on Netflix on October 5. Starring Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, Shataf Figar, along with international actors Alexx O'Nell and Azmeri Haque Badhon, the film is based on Amar Bhushan's novel "Escape to Nowhere," inspired by real events involving Indian intelligence agencies.

Also Read: Hollywood Horror Films Available for Streaming on Prime Video in Hindi

Loki Season 2

Continuing the adventures of the MCU character Loki, the series picks up after the events of the 2019 film "Avengers: Endgame," where a variant of Loki alters the course of events. The second season of the Tom Hiddleston-starring series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 6 at 6:30 AM, with new episodes releasing every Friday. The first season made its debut on the streaming service in June 2021.

Sultan of Delhi

"Sultan of Delhi," a film directed by Milan Luthra, will make its debut on Disney+ Hotstar on October 13. The story revolves around themes of greed, betrayal, and courage and is set in the 1960s. The film features Mouni Roy, Vinay Pathak, and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It's based on Arnab Ray's novel "Sultan of Delhi: Ascension" and was adapted into a television series that follows the journey of "Arjun Bhatia, a penniless refugee from Lahore."

Also Read: Top Netflix Comedies for a Hilarious Binge-Watch Experience

Kaala Paani

A survival thriller series titled "Kaala Paani" will be available on Netflix on October 18. Set in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the series stars Mona Singh, Arushi Sharma, Sukant Goel, Amey Wagh, Vikas Kumar, and Ashutosh Gowariker. The series is authored by Sandeep Saket, Nimisha Misra, Amit Golani, and Biswapati Sarkar, with direction by Sameer Saxena and Golani.

These are just a few of the exciting titles to watch out for in the month of October across various OTT platforms.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

