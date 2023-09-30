Six Movies to Watch After Bambai Meri Jaan on OTT



Amazon Prime Video now offers the Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and Amyra Dastur-starring television series Bambai Meri Jaan from Excel Entertainment. The crime drama series, based on Hussain Zaidi's 2012 best-seller Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia, explores the notorious Mumbai underworld.

Here are some additional suggestions to watch on OTT platforms if you've previously watched the entire series.

Satya

A quarter of a century after its first release, Ram Gopal Varma's Satya is still regarded as a classic gangster movie with an unblemished reputation! The contemporary classic, which stars Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, and JD Chakravarthy, is recognized as an institution when it comes to the portrayal of crime, brutality, and the mentality of hardened criminals operating in the underground. You can watch it on Sony LIV.

Mirzapur

Does Kaleen Bhaiya require an introduction? According to lore, one of the most recognisable programs in the Indian streaming market is Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video. Its cast, snappy dialogue that is now common on social media, and portrayal of violence, gore, and politics all contribute to its success. The drama's cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, and Rasika Dugal.

Gangs of Wasseypur

Gangs of Wasseypur by Anurag Kashyap has everything: a director at the helm who isn't afraid to take chances, a sizable scale that helps the movie span several decades, and the bold, ambitious ideas present in authentic gangster movies.

A-list performers such as Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were cast in the GoW flicks, which was a casting coup. You can watch it on Netflix.

Vaastav: The Reality

Vaastav: The Reality, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar in his feature film debut and also starring Namrata Shirodkar, Deepak Tijori, Mohnish Bahl, and Shivaji Satam, is the movie that features Sanjay Dutt's famous "50 tola sona" phrase.

It is said to be based on the life of infamous criminal Chhota Rajan, and it served as the model for various remakes, including Bhavani (Telugu), Bhagavan Dada (Kannada), and Don Chera (Tamil). You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Daddy

Arjun Rampal portrayed the underworld don and gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in the 2017 film Daddy. Apart from Rampal, it also starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Nishikant Kamat, Rajesh Shringarpure, and Anupriya Goenka. Farhan Akhtar made a brief appearance. It was co-written and directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. Rampal received excellent reviews from critics despite the film's failure at the box office. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Aaranya Kaandam

Aaranya Kaandam, starring Jackie Shroff, Ravi Krishna, Sampath Raj, Yasmin Ponnappa, and Guru Somasundaram, is hailed as the first neo-noir film in Tamil cinema. Thiagarajan Kumararaja wrote the script and made his directorial debut. The six main characters in the movie all have separate stories that take place on the same day. IMDb has given the critically acclaimed drama an 8.5/10 rating. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar or MX Player.