Telia Finland Successfully Tests RedCap Technology in 5G Network

Telia Finland has successfully tested 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology with Nokia and MediaTek. RedCap is a new 5G technology that expands the 5G ecosystem for small devices that require 5G technology but do not need all the advanced features of 5G.

Highlights

  • RedCap makes 5G-IoT devices more efficient and affordable.
  • RedCap enables new IoT applications that were not possible before.
  • RedCap helps Telia customers improve their efficiency and achieve their sustainability goals.

Telia Finland announced that it has successfully tested 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) technology with Nokia and MediaTek. RedCap is the latest 5G technology for the Internet of Things (IoT) that helps Telia customers utilise IoT solutions.

Also Read: Ericsson and DNB Malaysia Successfully Test RedCap on 5G Network With MediaTek




Telia Finland said that at the end of September, its 5G coverage reached 90 percent of the population already and that alongside building the network, it continues to test and implement new 5G features.

Benefits of RedCap

RedCap is a technology that expands the 5G ecosystem for small devices that require 5G technology but do not need all the advanced features of 5G. These devices require low latency, and seamless connectivity.

For example, the technology can be used for smartwatches, doorbells, other wearable devices, and smart home systems for which a smaller bandwidth and low latency are sufficient and whose battery life is longer.

Also Read: Ericsson and MediaTek Test RedCap Interoperability for 5G SA

"Telia already offers IoT networks with better coverage, longer battery life, and lower costs," said Telia. "These networks are also being developed in 5G, where we can offer solutions and innovations that would not have been possible before. We will be able to connect a huge number of devices to our network, which will help our customers improve their efficiency and achieve their sustainability goals. We have now tested 5G RedCap, which in the future will complement our IoT ecosystem and our range of services."

Telia Tests RedCap

According to the statement, Telia, Nokia, and MediaTek performed the RedCap field tests at the base station of Telia Finland's production network and on a Standalone 5G (5G SA) core network on MediaTek's RedCap test platform. The test also included mobility sections to ensure signal transmission.

Also Read: AIS Completes 5G RedCap Commercial Test With Huawei in Bangkok

"RedCap is a significant technological step that makes 5G-IoT devices, for example, wearable devices and industrial wireless sensors, more efficient and affordable, while they utilise all the advantages of 5G connections," noted MediaTek.

Telia noted that the number of IoT devices connected to the mobile network in the Nordics and the Baltics is constantly growing.

