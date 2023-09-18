Ericsson and DNB Malaysia Successfully Test RedCap on 5G Network With MediaTek



Swedish telecommunications technology provider Ericsson and Malaysia's Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) have announced the successful testing of Ericsson's pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) Software with MediaTek using the 5G RedCap test platform on DNB's 5G Network in Malaysia.

According to the joint announcement made last week, this marks the first implementation and validation of Ericsson's RedCap Software in Southeast Asia. This development is expected to unlock numerous possibilities for Malaysia's 5G network and beyond.

Unlocking New 5G Horizons

Ericsson said RedCap is a new radio access network (RAN) software solution that not only enhances existing 5G use cases but also opens the door to entirely new ones. Its RedCap technology lowers complexity and extends the battery life of devices, making it perfect for smartwatches, wearables, industrial sensors, and more.

Enhancing Connectivity and Efficiency

According to Ericsson, RedCap complements cellular IoT technologies by offering cost-efficient solutions with lower device chipset costs, reduced complexity, and improved power consumption. RedCap is also said to deliver higher data rates similar to LTE Cat-1 to LTE Cat-4 while supporting advanced Standalone 5G NR functionalities like enhanced positioning and network slicing.

Diverse Applications

Erisson said the usability of Ericsson RedCap extends to various applications, from mobile consumer devices such as smartwatches and health monitors to industrial applications like video surveillance and sensors. For industries, RedCap can optimize cost structures and expedite the adoption of Industry 4.0 through 5G private networks.

Bringing Ericsson RedCap to Malaysia's 5G Network

Ericsson stated, "RedCap will broaden connectivity options for diverse use cases and enhance usage across consumer, industrial and enterprise devices that don’t require the full range of 5G's capabilities. It will enhance 5G connectivity for everything from consumer wearables to industrial sensors in a way that is both cost- and energy-efficient, unlocking a whole range of new use cases."

Digital Nasional Berhad said, "With Ericsson RedCap, we are preparing DNB's 5G network to offer enhanced 5G connectivity for everything from consumer wearables to industrial sensors in a way that is both cost and energy-efficient. This will enable new use cases for consumers and enterprises fueling digitalization in Malaysia."

Frequency Bands Tested

Ericsson announced that RedCap tests on the DNB 5G Network have been conducted on both time division duplex (TDD) 3500 and frequency division duplex (FDD) 700 layers, covering data calls and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) for high-definition audio and video, promising an enhanced user experience.