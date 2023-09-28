AIS Completes 5G RedCap Commercial Test With Huawei in Bangkok

Thailand's mobile operator, Advanced Info Service (AIS), in partnership with Huawei, has announced the successful completion of Thailand's first 5G RedCap commercial test in Bangkok. The trial, conducted on commercial networks, utilized a range of RedCap terminals, including Data Transfer Units (DTU) and cameras. The technology partners announced that comprehensive capabilities were verified during the test.









Also Read: AIS Conducts Dynamic RIS Trial in mmWave Network With ZTE

5G RedCap Technology

5G RedCap is a new technology defined in 3GPP Release 17. It is specifically designed for medium- and high-speed IoT (Internet of Things) applications, including industrial sensors, smart wearables, and video surveillance. RedCap simplifies the baseband, RF, and antenna units, resulting in lower costs and power consumption compared to 5G eMBB (enhanced Mobile Broadband).

Successful Test

The test was conducted on both 700 MHz and 2600 MHz commercial networks using various commercial RedCap terminals, including Data Transfer Units (DTU) and cameras. The test verified various capabilities such as downlink and uplink peak throughput, mobility performance, and the coexistence of RedCap and eMBB (enhanced Mobile Broadband) User Equipment (UEs).

Results

According to the statement, the test results showed that both AIS's 5G network and RedCap terminals performed as expected, marking an important milestone for RedCap commercialisation.

Also Read: Telstra and Ericsson Validate VoNR Through RedCap on Commercial 5G Network

Benefits of RedCap

The statement noted that compared with 4G CAT4 UEs, RedCap inherits the native capabilities of 5G, such as high capacity and low latency, while also reducing costs and power consumption. It supports features like network slicing and positioning, making it suitable for a wide range of IoT applications.

AIS, noted, "We have recently conducted successful trials of a pivotal aspect of 5G technology. AIS 2600 MHz and 700 MHz dual-band 5G network provides leading consumer experience. AIS is also committed to technology and application innovations, improving vertical industry production efficiency. RedCap is an important achievement of 5G technology evolution. It will reduce 70 percent of 5G module costs, accelerating 5G industry applications."

Also Read: Ericsson and DNB Malaysia Successfully Test RedCap on 5G Network With MediaTek

Collaboration and Future Plans

AIS expressed its commitment to supporting the growth of the digital economy by collaborating with global partners like Huawei to upgrade Thailand's 5G network. AIS plans to explore RedCap applications in various industries, including industrial control, energy and power, smart cities, and smart wearables.