Airtel Data Vouchers that Offer Free Wynk Music Premium

Bharti Airtel, one of the largest telecom operators in India, is offering two prepaid data vouchers with which users get free access to Wynk Music Premium. Wynk Music is a free music app that is available for download both on the App Store on iOS devices as well as the Google Play Store on Android devices. If you're someone who is into Wynk Music, then you would appreciate it if you could get the Wunk Music Premium subscription for free. There are two plans from Airtel that offer only data and a free subscription to the Wynk Music Premium. In this article, we will check out the plans and their benefits.









Read More - Airtel 50GB Lumpsum Prepaid Data Plan Details

Wynk Music Premium Bundled Airtel Data Vouchers

As mentioned, Airtel offers two prepaid data vouchers that come with the benefit of Wynk Music Premium. These plans cost Rs 98 and Rs 301. With both these plans, the user requires a base active prepaid plan. These plans don't offer validity or voice calling benefits, but only data.

Read More - Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Available at Lower Price, But You Have to Do This

The Rs 98 plan from Airtel has the same validity as the base prepaid plan of the user. Users get 5GB of data from the Rs 98 plan of Airtel and free Wynk Music Premium access. The access to the Wynk Music Premium will likely be revoked once the user's prepaid plan expires.

The Rs 301 plan comes with 50GB of data and the validity of this plan is also the same as the base prepaid plan of the user. The Wynk Music Premium benefit offered with this plan will be gone once the prepaid plan expires.

However, users can recharge again with the above-mentioned plans to get back access. Wynk Music is one of the top audio-streaming platforms in India. The platform's premium subscription allows users to listen to ad-free music and podcasts as well as download music offline.