airtel 50gb lumpsum prepaid data plan details

Bharti Airtel has a 50GB lumpsum prepaid data plan for users in India. The telco has been offering this plan for a long time now. If you are an Airtel customer and looking for a plan that comes with a decent amount of lump-sum data as well as the unlimited 5G data offer, then keep reading ahead. Also, even if you are not an Airtel customer, you can simply port your number to the telco's network which will be done in a couple of hours and then enjoy the benefits of this plan that we are talking about. Without any further delays, here's the plan and its benefits.









Read More - Airtel Xstream Box: Easy Way to Convert Old TV into a Smart One

Airtel Rs 509 Prepaid Plan

Airtel's Rs 509 prepaid plan comes with 60GB of lump-sum data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. This plan also gets the unlimited 5G data offer from the telco. Other benefits of the plan include things such as Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Read More - Airtel Xstream Fiber Plans Available at Lower Price, But You Have to Do This

To claim the unlimited 5G data offer, users will have to go to the Airtel Thanks app. Within the Airtel Thanks app, customers will have to find the banner of unlimited 5G data. Then from there, the user will have to claim the offer. Note that the offer needs to be claimed again when the user recharges with another or the same prepaid plan after the expiry of the current plan.

Airtel has rolled out its 5G in more than 5,000 cities and towns in India. The telco is aiming to roll out the next-generation mobile networks by the end of the current financial year. You can also get other lump-sum data prepaid plans from Airtel. The benefit of having a lump-sum data plan is that you are not limited by a small amount of data for consumption every day.