Delta Fiber Reaches 1.5 Million Homes Passed Milestone in the Netherlands



Dutch fiber and cable network operator DELTA Fiber announced on Thursday that it has reached a milestone of 1.5 million addresses passed with its fiber rollout. With this achievement, Delta said 18 percent of Dutch households now have access to its fiber network in the Netherlands, and the company is well on track to achieve its rollout goal.

In its announcement yesterday, DELTA Fiber noted that at the end of last year, it became the first in the Netherlands to begin rolling out XGS-PON with internet speeds of up to 10 Gbps.









DELTA Fiber expressed, "It is a great achievement for our entire organisation that we have now reached 1.5 million addresses. This puts us well on track to achieve our goal of having 2 million households and businesses accessing our network by 2025. At the moment, 10,000 addresses are added every week and every month we welcome many thousands of new customers who switch to the fastest network in the Netherlands."

Open Network

DELTA Fiber operates an open network that provides access to multi-gig internet. This means its network is open, allowing all providers in the Netherlands to offer their services. Delta Fiber mentioned that it already has a dozen service providers on its network, including the recently added Odido, formerly branded as T-Mobile.

In May 2023, T-Mobile (now Odido) and DELTA Fiber entered into a long-term agreement to provide services via each other's networks. Under this partnership, T-Mobile said it can use DELTA Fiber's fiber network to accelerate the rollout of its 5G network, while DELTA Fiber can use this partnership to expand its mobile portfolio for customers by offering 5G, higher speeds, and Unlimited data via T-Mobile’s mobile network.

Operating under the DELTA and Caiway brands, the company provides gigabit-speed internet, interactive TV, and fixed and mobile telephony to both consumers and businesses.