Delta Fiber Acquires Fiberglass Zuidenveld and FiberFlevo, FiberNH

DELTA Fiber, one of the fastest-growing optical fibre companies in the Netherlands, has acquired local fiber network operators Glasvezel Zuidenveld and FiberFlevo/FiberNH. Furthermore, with these acquisitions, Delta Fiber added approximately 23,000 households to its service area and is now active in all provinces in the Netherlands.

Delta Fiber takes over Fiberglass Zuidenveld and FiberFlevo/FiberNH

Fiberglass Zuidenveld is residents' initiative which has installed a fiber optic network in the municipality of Coevorden. FiberFlevo/FiberNH has deployed a fibre-optic network in Noordoostpolder and in the north of the province of North Holland.

2 Million Households by 2025

These acquisitions help Delta Fiber to reach more than 1.3 million households, which is the next step in realizing its ambition to reach 2 million households by 2025. According to the statement, both Glasvezel Zuidenveld and FiberFlevo/FiberNH share the same goal as Delta Fiber, particularly active in rural areas and villages. In addition, the networks have been rolled out to the fuse boxes of households (homes connected). So, Delta Fiber believes these acquisitions fit its strategy of offering residents fast and accessible fiber optic services perfectly.

Delta Fiber is owned by investment companies EQT and Stonepeak. Delta Fiber offers internet with gigabit speeds, interactive TV and fixed and mobile telephony services to both consumers and businesses under its brands Delta and Caiway.