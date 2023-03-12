Tata Play Binge Mobile Pro Plan Benefits Detailed

Tata Play Binge, formerly known as Tata Sky Binge, brings popular movies, web series, Originals, TV shows, live sports and more from over 20+ OTT platforms under one roof in a single app and website. Simply put, Tata Play Binge is an aggregator platform with a Single subscription for all your favourite OTT apps. With just a single subscription, single payment and single sign-in, the Tata Play Binge app lets you access content from multiple OTT service providers.

Tata Play Binge App

Different OTT platforms offer numerous engaging content; consumers cannot take every OTT subscription to watch the content they like. So, the Tata Play Binge app solves this problem by aggregating all OTT platforms under a single platform, with a single subscription for all OTT apps and a search feature for all the platforms included. This means customers can search for the content they like from all the included OTT platforms in a single place. In addition, the Tata Play Binge app also comes with synchronise feature, which means you continue watching from where you left off on any of your devices.

Tata Play Binge App is available for Android and iOS and for all customers, including Tata Play DTH customers as well as customers who don't have a Tata Play DTH connection. The number of screens you can watch concurrently depends on the platform provider from which you are watching content.

Tata Play Binge App OTT Plaforms

Tata Play Binge app currently offers free as well as paid premium content from over 25+ OTT apps in 1 Binge App. Considering the growing popularity of Short format videos, Tata Play Binge has recently added ShortsTV to its platform, taking the total OTT apps available on Tata Play Binge to 25+, on its highest subscription plan.

Currently, Tata Play Binge App offers OTT content from Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Sony Liv, Eros Now, Hungama Play, ShemarooMe, Epic On, DocuBay, Curiosity Stream, Hoichoi, Sun Nxt, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Lionsgate Play, Reeldrama, MX player, Manorama Max, Koode, Tarang Plus, Travel Xp and Shorts TV to binge watch on Mobile, Web, Amazon Fire TV stick, Binge+ STB and Android Smart TV on its highest subscription plan.

Let's now look at the entry-level Mobile Pro subscription offerings from Tata Play Binge.

Tata Play Binge Mobile Pro Subscription

Tata Play Binge Mobile Pro Subscription offers content from 18 apps on Mobile and Desktop which can be watched on four devices at a time, including Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, MXPlayer, ErosNow, Hungama, Shemaroo, EPICON, Docubay, TravelXP, Hoichoi, PlanetMarathi, ManoramaMax, Koode, Chaupal, TarangPlus, Reeldrama and NammaFlix. However, please note that the number of devices for watching at the same time might differ for each OTT app in your pack.

Tata Play Binge Mobile Pro service is available in three subscription options - Monthly, Quarterly and Annual Plan. Tata Play Binge Mobile Pro Monthly subscription costs Rs 199, while the Quarterly and Annual subscriptions come with better savings. For example, the Quarterly service costs Rs 569 for 3 months (instead of Rs 597), and the Yearly plan costs Rs 2,189 (instead of Rs 2,388).

Tata Play Binge also offers Super and Mega Subscription plans for customers with more OTT benefits and options.