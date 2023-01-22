Tata Play Fiber 100 Mbps Plans Detailed

Tata Play Fiber, which recently got rebranded from Tata Sky Broadband, is a 100 per cent fiber network with fiber optics running from the service provider to the home. The company is building the first PAN India truly Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband infrastructure that provides consistent speeds and can be dependable anytime. As the 100 Mbps plan suffices most home use cases and consumption scenarios, let's look at the 100 Mbps plan offerings from Tata Play Fiber.

Tata Play Fiber Available Cities

Currently, Tata Play Fiber is available only in select areas such as Bengaluru, Bhiwandi, Chennai, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kalyan - Dombivli, Kolkata, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Panvel, Pune and Thane.

100 Percent Fiber Network

With a 100 per cent Fiber network Tata play fiber promises 99.9% uptime, Uniform Upload and Download Speeds, a Highly Secured Network and Data speed up to 1 Gbps.

Also Read: Tata Play Secure+ Comes with Free Google Nest Mini and More

Tata Play Fiber 100 Mbps Plans

Tata Play Fiber Unlimited plans are available in 1 Month, 3 Months, 6 Months and 12 Months rental durations. Subscribers opting for higher plans also get discounted rentals with savings, which are included in the plans as tabulated below.

Sl. No Rental Duration LandLine Calls Unlimited Applicable Locations 1 Rs 950 1 Month Yes Bengaluru, Bhiwandi, Chennai, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kalyan - Dombivli, Kolkata, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Panvel, Pune, Thane 2 Rs 2400 3 Months Yes Chennai, Ghaziabad, Chennai, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata, New Delhi, Noida 3 Rs 2475 Yes Jaipur 4 Rs 2700 Yes Bengaluru, Bhiwandi, Kalyan - Dombivli, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, Thane 5 Rs 4350 6 Months Yes Jaipur 6 Rs 4500 6 Months Yes Bengaluru, Bhiwandi, Chennai, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Kalyan - Dombivli, Kolkata, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Panvel, Pune, Thane 7 Rs 5700 6 Months Yes Bengaluru 8 Rs 8100 12 Months Yes Jaipur 9 Rs 8400 12 Months Yes Bengaluru, Bhiwandi, Chennai, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Kalyan - Dombivli, Kolkata, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Panvel, Pune, Thane

Tata Play Fiber is offering consumers unlimited broadband with these plans. On all Unlimited plans, speeds will reduce to 3 Mbps after 3300 GB (3.3 TB) of Data consumption. There are no other benefits bundled with these plans.

LandLine Calls

All the above plans include free unlimited calls, but the instrument must be purchased separately for landline service.

Installation Charges and Router

Installation charges of Rs 500 apply on monthly plans and customers opting for long term plans get free installation benefit. Tata Play Fiber offers a free Router Dual band ONT + Wi-Fi Router on all its long term plans. The Tata Play Fiber Smart Router is an ONT + Router, dual-band with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz.

Also Read: Tata Play Fiber 500 Mbps Plan Cost and Benefits

Speeds Offered by Tata Play Fiber

Tata Play Fiber offers customers Unlimited Data Plans at 1 Gbps, 500 Mbps, 300 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 50 Mbps speeds. FTTH (Fiber-to-the-home) technology deployed by Tata Play Fiber provides you with fully-dedicated fiber optic cable.