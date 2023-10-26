Tata Play Fiber to Launch WiFi 6-Ready Broadband Network

Reported by Yashika Goel 1

Tata Play Fiber has partnered with Nokia to launch India's first WiFi 6-ready broadband network, offering differentiated services and a rich indoor user experience for its customers.

Highlights

  • Tata Play Fiber and Nokia's partnership brings the first Wi-Fi 6-ready broadband network to India.
  • Deployment includes Wi-Fi 6 technology, low-latency support, and enhanced network security.
  • AI/ML features optimize network performance and customer experience.

Follow Us

Tata Play Fiber to Launch WiFi6-Ready Broadband Network
Tata Play Fiber has entered into an agreement with Nokia to launch what the companies claim to be India's first WiFi 6-ready broadband network. The joint statement noted that with the increasing broadband usage in both residential and enterprise sectors, there is a significant demand for new, high-capacity broadband connections.

Also Read: Tata Play Fiber 100 Mbps Plans Detailed




Tata Play Fiber-Nokia Collaboration

Under the agreement, Nokia will supply Tata Play Fiber with a range of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Wi-Fi equipment to support its broadband network expansion across India. According to the statement, specifically, Nokia will provide Optical Line Terminal (OLT), Optical Network Terminal (ONT) with Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi mesh beacons to the ISP.

Enhanced User Experience

With Wi-Fi 6, Tata Play Fiber is reported to offer differentiated services and provide a rich indoor user experience for its customers. This deployment offers an intelligent mesh Wi-Fi 6 solution that enables users to enjoy high-speed internet in every corner of their homes, according to the statement.

The solution is also designed to support low-latency applications, such as gaming, and can deliver gigabit speeds to multiple devices on the Wi-Fi network while enhancing network security with support for the WPA3 standard.

Also Read: BSNL to Migrate Services to Fibre From Copper in Erode: Report

Mesh Technology and AI/ML Features

The Mesh technology feature of the deployed solution will ensure seamless coverage for large customer premises and areas with barriers. The official release noted that this technology is ideally suited for residential homes with large, multi-floor spaces, as well as for SOHO enterprises.

Additionally, the solution includes AI/ML software features to identify traffic patterns, faults, and potential outages in the GPON network, optimizing the experience for Tata Play Fiber customers.

According to the statement, this deal extends the collaborative work already undertaken, and the deployment will provide a Wi-Fi 6-ready network for Tata Play Fiber customers, a first in its category.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

Jio Fiber has far better plans for OTT users.

Airtel is Offering DTH + OTT + Fiber + Landline…

Cool_Chennai :

Its a better deal for family home setup, not for bachelors. I already use Android tv stick, which is easily…

Airtel is Offering DTH + OTT + Fiber + Landline…

Cool_Chennai :

2g only users can shift to BSNL. it seems airtel deliberately making 2G signals weaker. So 2 Only users can…

Vodafone Idea Q2 FY24 Results: See Key Highlights

Cool_Chennai :

Welcome step by Tata Play fiber. Does Jio, ACT and Airtel fiber provide Wifi 6 ready network to homes and…

Tata Play Fiber to Launch WiFi 6-Ready Broadband Network

DGupta :

Vi revenue is flat. ARPU is also flat (139 to 142). Customer churn has gone up. Total number of customers…

Vodafone Idea Q2 FY24 Results: See Key Highlights

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments