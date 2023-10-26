Tata Play Fiber to Launch WiFi 6-Ready Broadband Network



Tata Play Fiber has entered into an agreement with Nokia to launch what the companies claim to be India's first WiFi 6-ready broadband network. The joint statement noted that with the increasing broadband usage in both residential and enterprise sectors, there is a significant demand for new, high-capacity broadband connections.

Tata Play Fiber-Nokia Collaboration

Under the agreement, Nokia will supply Tata Play Fiber with a range of Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Wi-Fi equipment to support its broadband network expansion across India. According to the statement, specifically, Nokia will provide Optical Line Terminal (OLT), Optical Network Terminal (ONT) with Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi mesh beacons to the ISP.

Enhanced User Experience

With Wi-Fi 6, Tata Play Fiber is reported to offer differentiated services and provide a rich indoor user experience for its customers. This deployment offers an intelligent mesh Wi-Fi 6 solution that enables users to enjoy high-speed internet in every corner of their homes, according to the statement.

The solution is also designed to support low-latency applications, such as gaming, and can deliver gigabit speeds to multiple devices on the Wi-Fi network while enhancing network security with support for the WPA3 standard.

Mesh Technology and AI/ML Features

The Mesh technology feature of the deployed solution will ensure seamless coverage for large customer premises and areas with barriers. The official release noted that this technology is ideally suited for residential homes with large, multi-floor spaces, as well as for SOHO enterprises.

Additionally, the solution includes AI/ML software features to identify traffic patterns, faults, and potential outages in the GPON network, optimizing the experience for Tata Play Fiber customers.

According to the statement, this deal extends the collaborative work already undertaken, and the deployment will provide a Wi-Fi 6-ready network for Tata Play Fiber customers, a first in its category.