Broadband Plans Which Are Not Only Affordable, But Offer Ton of Data

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country not only high-speed high-end broadband plans but also offer affordable plans for its users which also provides good connectivity speed. The majority of users need connectivity for home use, online learning or are individual users, therefore, they do not really require high-speed broadband plans. Moreover, the increasing number of ISPs in the country means a wider range of options to choose from. Mentioned below are the affordable broadband plans offered by some of the major ISPs in India – ACT, Reliance Jio, Tata Play, BSNL, Airtel, Connect and Excitel along with the plan details.

ACT’s Affordable Offer

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 40 Mbps unlimited data plan called ‘ACT Basic.’ The plan usually costs Rs 549 for a month, but the ISP is providing a unique offer for its customers, wherein the ‘ACT Basic’ plan is available for a price of Rs 470 per month for a duration of 6 months. In addition to this, the FUP data limit levied on the broadband plans is 500GB post which the internet works at speed of 512 Kbps.

JioFiber Budget Plan

JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 399 per month. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 30 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. It is to be noted that the price of the plan is exclusive of GST.

BSNL’s Affordable Plan

The most affordable Fibre Basic plan from BSNL comes at a price tag of Rs 449 per month and offers 30 Mbps of internet speed. The FUP limit set on the plan is 3300GB, beyond which users can access unlimited internet at 2 Mbps. The plan also provides unlimited local and STD calls. BSNL offers a special benefit for the users as they can receive a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on the first-month rent.

Tata Play Fibre

Tata Play Fiber, formerly known as Tata Sky Broadband also provides an affordable plan that offers 50 Mbps of speed at a three-month price of Rs 2,097. This plan unlike other broadband plans offered by the provider doesn’t come for a monthly cycle. However, users looking to get the plan for a longer period can get access to the plan for six months at Rs 3,300 and for a year at Rs 6,000. The FUP limit on this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB.

Connect Broadband

Connect Broadband is a popular company that provides FTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The company provides a budget plan with ample internet speed and the most basic 40 Mbps plan from the ISP comes with a price tag of Rs 499 per month and offers fully unlimited data along with completely unlimited Local and STD calls.

Airtel Broadband

Airtel with its Xstream Fiber connection offers one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get access to the ‘Basic’ pack which provides 40 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 499 exclusive of taxes. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy.

Excitel Broadband

Excitel provides broadband connectivity only with 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps or 300 Mbps of internet speed. Therefore, the 100 Mbps plan offered by the telco is its most affordable plan. The Fiber First from Excitel provides a 100 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 699. Users can also get the plan for 3 months, 4 months, 6 months, 9 months and 12 months for Rs 565, Rs 508, Rs 490, Rs 424 and Rs 399 per month respectively. However, the 9-month plan is available for only new subscribers to the service. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.