Telecom Industry Can Benefit from Omni-Channel Contact Centre Solutions: Amit Kumar Gandhi

Q1 – Please Tell Us About Your Current Offerings. How Are You Planning to Further Boost the Offerings in the Near Future?

Our offerings are focused on revolutionising customer and agent experience. Our products are aligned for multiple Automatic call distributors (ACD) like Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, and Amazon Connect, which includes:

Agent Accelerator – It is a unified and integrated agent desktop that merges data from all applications and core systems to display it on a single screen. It allows the agents complete access to customer and product information.

Smart CTI connector – It is a tool engineered to enable personalised and exceptional customer service. An integrated solution for personalised CX, the CTI Connector embeds within an application, offering call controls and key caller information, thus providing a single interface for faster resolution.

iVision wallboards – This tool is meant for interactive digital experiences that would optimise agent performance. iVision Plus Wallboards help reduce AHT and enhances FCR to drive on-the-job learning, making agents handle the calls better and giving customers faster resolution to queries. While agents get better data with KPIs and metrics, their engagement is enhanced through gamification techniques.

CXInfinity – It is an AI-driven omni-channel engagement platform designed to enhance customer experience. With its integration, businesses and customers can reach out to each other through different channels at any point in time.

Infibot – It’s a Conversational AI-enabled smart bot that helps businesses with pre-built bots engineered as per their specific needs.

All the aforementioned offerings in totality give any business or enterprise, irrespective of industry or sector, to eye scalability while ushering in an impactful digital presence.

Q2 – Which All Sectors Are You Catering to as of Now? Which One Among All Has a Huge Demand for Your Solutions?

We have customisable solutions for all business sizes and industries, including banking, healthcare, retail, telecom, travel and more. Any business which has the need to respond to queries from its target audience in bulk needs our solutions. Given the current scenario, the healthcare and banking sectors are utilising our solutions more than any other sector. It is quite evident that COVID has put pressure on the healthcare system, and to manage the query load; contact solutions were needed the most. Similarly, to keep the economy smooth, the banking sector had to adopt solutions.

Q3 – What Are the Challenges the Telecom Industry Is Facing and How Does Contact Centre Technology Solve Them?

Contact centre solutions are built to overcome challenges on multiple fronts by offering solutions like personalised experience, quicker resolutions, consistency and 365x24x7 support. With integrated contact centre solutions, we are able to provide a personalised experience to the customer with a quicker call resolution by helping agents to get a unified view of caller history and information so that the conversation can move in the right direction without delay and repetitiveness. With integrated omni-channel solutions, we are able to maintain the consistency of queries and solutions for quicker turnaround, and past the working hours, we have AI-enabled bots for query resolution, which can help to compile a list of solutions and callers to be called at the beginning of the day.

Q4 – How Does Contact Centre Technology Provide Seamless Communication on Chatbots and on Call?

Contact centre technology can be understood as a unified and integrated solution that allows agents to handle conversation across channels and voices from a single screen. The consumer with any query from any department can avail the information within seconds and can go about their business. Wherein, a chatbot can seamlessly handle level 1 queries and transfer the complex ones to the apt agent with intelligent routing in place. So, if the chatbot is unable to provide resolution, then the call is scheduled for the caller for query resolution, and with a unified solution, the query gets resolved.

Q5 – How Do You Reach Your Potential Customers? What Business Model Do You Follow to Grow Your Customer Base?

We are currently working on two approaches to reach our potential customers; firstly, we are constantly running awareness programs for our product using various marketing tools like mailers, newsletters, social media, PR, to name a few. Secondly, we are always on the lookout for strategic partners in the market, which can help us to increase our reach with the right prospective target audience.

Our business model is that of a service provider, wherein we deploy our solutions at the customer end, connecting with the right prospects, delivering the Proof of Concept (POC), collecting feedback and then ensuring a custom solution, followed by recurrent follow-ups. Once everything is in place, we have a subscription-based model for providing and maintaining our solution.

Q6 – How Is AI and ML Technology for the Company’s Benefit or Growth?

AI and ML are the core of our business as we intend to automate most of the solutions, minimising human interference. AI-Chatbot is for contextual conversation that predicts customers’ intent and handles level 1 queries instantly.

Where in Voicebot is an NLP-based engine to understand customer intent even if it is in their own mother tongue. Similarly, there are text-based translators which helps the call centre agent or the bot to understand the client query for quicker resolution. Then there are email assistants who help deliver a quick response to any query by the consumer, thus cutting down the time and human interference.

Q7 – How Would You Figure the Scene of AI/ML Will Develop in India With Respect to Your Area?

Artificial Intelligence currently holds the potential to add US $90 billion to the Indian economy by 2025. Almost all sectors are adopting AI today, especially with respect to our domain. For instance, the healthcare sector is adopting AI-powered contact centre solutions to benefit patients, doctors, nursing staff, clerical or front office staff, eventually benefitting the whole ecosystem. The patients do not need to wait in queues for long hours, and staffers do not have to cope with an influx of unmanageable crowd for different purposes like admission, appointments, insurance clearance or even clinical assessment.

In the retail sector, on the other hand, virtual dressing rooms are also among the factors through which AI and ML are helping retail contact centres to be more efficient and provide a wholesome shopping experience. The live experience of products can be enabled, thereby cutting down on the hassles of going to market for buying any product. The selected item is overlayed on the customer’s live video feed, giving a near-exact idea of fit, size and style. This helps make a smart buying decision and also the outlets or brands by bridging the gap with the customers.

When it comes to our industry, the next logical and obvious direction will be upgrading the capabilities of the bots which currently handle Level 1 queries. In future, the bots will be able to analyse the complex queries and provide resolutions, and it will also push the learning curve of the agents and their salaries as it will need agents with in-depth knowledge about the product as well as service.