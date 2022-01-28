Redmi Note 11S Could be Rebranded as POCO M4 Pro for Multiple Markets

Redmi the subsidiary company of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi on Wednesday launched its latest Redmi Note 11 Series. The lineup consisted of the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G smartphones. The devices are expected to arrive for the Indian markets as well. It is very well known that the other sub-brand of Xiaomi – POCO usually launches the rebranded version of the Redmi devices. According to XDA Developers, the Redmi Note 11S which was a part of the Note 11 series will be rebranded as POCO M4 Pro in multiple markets around the globe.

It is to be noted that a POCO M4 Pro 5G is already available in a few markets around the globe which hints towards the fact that the rebranded version of the Note 11S could just be a 4G enabled model. Moreover, POCO M4 Pro 5G is itself the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11. It is anticipated that the device will feature the same specifications as Redmi Note 11S, however, a few tweaks on the exterior of the POCO M4 Pro can be made to make it distinct.

Redmi Note 11S Specifications and Price

The Redmi Note 11S also comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate with a punch-hole design. The display of the device also has a Corning Gorilla Glass for protection along with Eye-care mode, 1000nits peak brightness, and a punch-hole camera. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage expandable via a microSD card.

Talking about the camera module of the device, the handset features a quad-camera setup on the rear headlined by a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for portrait and macro shots. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie shooter. The device also operates on Android 11-based MIUI 13 custom skins out of the box and is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charge technology.

As far as pricing is considered, Redmi Note 11S was launched with three storage variants – 6GB + 128GB priced at $279 which is about Rs 20,900, 8GB + 128GB priced at $299 which amounts to Rs 22,400 and a 4GB + 64GB storage variant available at $249 which is roughly around Rs 18,700. POCO M4 Pro could arrive with similar pricing as well.