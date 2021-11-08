Poco M4 Pro 5G All Set to Launch, Here’s What We Know

Poco M4 Pro 5G which was announced last week by the smartphone maker last week is now ready to be launched on November 9 as per the reports. Since the unveiling of the phone last week, a lot of details about the device have been leaked online. It is expected that the new smartphone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11. In the past as well, Xiaomi and Poco have been launching rebranded versions of the devices, and the new Poco M4 Pro 5G is expected to be the same.

Features of Poco M4 5G Pro, Rebranded Version of Redmi Note 11?

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ were launched in China in late October of 2021. Xiaomi hasn’t provided any information about the global launch of its device and it might happen that both Redmi Note 11 and Poco M4 Pro 5G is launched simultaneously on a global scale despite being almost the same devices. Although Poco has been particular about having a completely unique design language for its devices, the renders leaked online tell a different story. The design for Poco M4 Pro 5G seems to be quite similar to Redmi Note 11.

The colour options for the new device are rumoured to be grey and the company’s trademark yellow. The Poco branding seems to be visible on the rear camera module of the device and the front is expected to have a centrally aligned hole-punched design for the selfie camera. Poco has already confirmed the fact that the new device will feature a 33W fast charging. This is the same as what users would get with a Redmi Note 11.

If the rumours are true, and Poco M4 Pro 5G is the same as Redmi Note 11, users can expect a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD display on the device and a 90Hz refreshing rate. The processor used for the device could be a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and feature a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device is expected to have 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The battery used in Redmi Note 11 is a powerful 5000mAh which might be the same in the case of Poco M4 Pro 5G.