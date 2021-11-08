Netflix Gaming in iOS Devices Might Be Different Experience Altogether

The streaming giant Netflix will now see a change in the gaming service it offers to its consumers. The entity will now be compelled to provide all its games offered through its gaming service on the App Store for users to download and install. Currently, Netflix provides an all-in-one experience within Netflix where customers can enjoy everything in one place, however, the change comes in because of the mandate set by Google.

Apple’s Guidelines Have Created Conflict Before

A very similar and major issue occurred the previous year as well. Microsoft was looking forward to launching its cloud-based gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, via the App Store and was planning to provide all of the gaming experience to its users through the App Store itself. However, the idea collided with Apple’s rules on gaming services, and the situation became quite a significant issue between Microsoft and Apple. In the end, Microsoft like every other entity had to back down and offer its gaming services to iOS users as a web experience instead of providing an in-app experience.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the guidelines provided by Apple have been updated to stop apps of these kinds from being on the app store. Every game released on the app needs to be enlisted separately by the developers on a different app on the app store in order to comply with Apple’s guidelines.

Netflix operates on Android in quite a similar fashion. Although, the users can browse the games Netflix’s gaming services have to offer within the app, but to actually download and install the game on their devices users need to go to Google Play Store. Reports suggest that Netflix will require to have the same approach on the iOS platform as well.

The gaming service providers like Microsoft, Netflix, or even Meta might look forward to providing a better and enhanced user experience but these guidelines make it harder for the users to have a seamless experience. Apple Arcade, a gaming service provided by Apple, which is available on the app store itself, doesn’t seem to have any tough competition due to the rules set by the platform. Needless to say, that the platform’s rules will make it much tougher for Netflix’s gaming service to succeed even when Netflix opts for the same solution as it does when it comes to Android devices.