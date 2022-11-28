JioGamesCloud Available Now: How You Can Sign Up and Start Gaming

Everyone has always been drawn to cloud gaming because all that is needed is a reliable internet connection. You don't need an expensive system, you don't need to buy games, you'll just play once, and you save some physical and digital space because you don't have to install or store the discs.

Recently, Reliance Jio launched JioGamesCloud, its own internal cloud gaming service, in beta form on the Indian market. The JioGamesCloud service isn't accessible to the public right now. As opposed to that, it is currently in the "Early Access Stage", so that interested gamers can try it and report any problems. About 50 games are available through the site, including some well-known ones such as Saints Row: The Third. Kingdom Come Deliverance, Shadow Tactics, The Uncertain, Flashback, Grid, and more are a few other titles. It is important to note that the service is now free and is not only available to Reliance Jio customers. However, in order to join up and begin using the service, you do need a phone number.

To sign up for JioGamesCloud, Reliance Jio's cloud gaming service, interested gamers must follow these steps.

Here Is How To Sign Up and Start Gaming

Step 1: Click the Get Started button in the top right corner of the Reliance Jio cloud gaming website.

Step 2: You will be taken to the "Get Started" section of the same page after clicking "Get Started." Here, you can choose to install "JioGames: Play, Win, Stream" on your Android smartphone by clicking on the "Google Play Store" button or by clicking the "Play Now" button in the "Web App" box on your computer.

Step 3: You can access the JioGamingCloud website on a desktop or laptop by clicking the "Play Now" button under the "Web App" box. To log in, you must input your phone number below.

Step 4: As soon as you have entered your phone number, click "Continue." The "OTP" will then be sent to your mobile device, which you must then enter. The OTP comes in between 10 and 15 seconds.

Step 5: You will eventually reach the JioGamesCloud Home page once you enter the OTP. You can browse the whole selection of games accessible here and begin playing. On the Android app, the procedure for entering the OTP and signing up is the same.