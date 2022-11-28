OnePlus 11 Fresh Details Surface

The OnePlus 11 is currently in development. The upcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus will be powered by the recently released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Though the company hasn't confirmed a release date for the OnePlus 11, rumours suggest that the OnePlus 10 successor will be available in the first half of next year.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is currently priced at Rs 61,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The most expensive model, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, costs Rs 66,999. When the OnePlus 11 becomes available next year, the company is expected to reduce the price of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The price of the upcoming OnePlus 11 has not yet been revealed, but it is expected to be slightly higher than the current flagship model due to superior specifications.

Although no specific launch date for the OnePlus 11 has been announced, some specifications and features of the upcoming smartphone have already been revealed. According to one of the most recent leaks, the OnePlus 11 will be available in two colour options. According to new information from popular tipster Max Jambor, the OnePlus 11 will be available in matte black and glossy green colour options. While Jambor is discussing the global model, we anticipate that the smartphone will be available in the same colours in India as well. The OnePlus 10 is also available in two colours: volcanic black and emerald forest.

Almost all of the OnePlus 11's key specifications have already been leaked online. Let's take a closer look at what we know so far about the upcoming smartphone.

-According to rumours, the OnePlus 11 will have a curved display and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The smartphone is expected to have a refresh rate of 120Hz.

-The OnePlus 11 is expected to have a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera.

-The OnePlus 11 is expected to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 11 will now be powered by the latest Snapdragon flagship processor, it has been confirmed. According to rumours, the phone will have up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. On the software front, the upcoming smartphone is said to run Android 13 with OxygenOS 13 on top.

-A 5000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support is expected to power the smartphone.

Since OnePlus has already confirmed the smartphone, we can expect more information in the coming weeks.