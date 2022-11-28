WhatsApp Brings the Message Yourself Feature for Users

On Monday, Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp announced a new feature that will allow users to message themselves. The 'Message Yourself' feature, which the company says will be available soon, will allow users to send messages on their own account. Reminders, to-do lists, pictures, audio files, and documents are examples of these messages.

Both Android and iOS users will be able to use the aforementioned feature. WABetaInfo reported in late October that this feature was initially tested out for some beta users. The self-chat can be pinned and archived as well. Other messaging platforms have similar features, such as Signal's 'Note to Self,' Slack's 'Jot Something Down,' and Telegram's 'Saved Messages.'

To use this feature, open WhatsApp and create a new chat; your own contact will appear at the top of the list; click on your number; and then begin messaging yourself. It will be reflected in the application when it is updated from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store upon its launch.

It will be interesting to see how this feature develops because it appears to have the potential to benefit WhatsApp users in a variety of ways. This allows users to save important messages and access them from a single location. Previously, users had to star messages, which can be saved by long pressing a message, which brings up a dialogue box with the option of starting a message, which saves it in a separate folder. These starred messages can be accessed by clicking the three dots in the app's top right corner. Some users could also message themselves via wa.me URL using the app's 'click to chat' feature. However, this upcoming feature will simplify the process and reduce the extra work that users must do to keep important messages private.