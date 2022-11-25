WhatsApp Users Could Soon Start Uploading Voice Status: Details

The WABetaInfo, who discovered the feature in the iOS beta update, broke the news. An image of the feature's user interface is shown in the report. Looking at this image, we can see that the well-known messaging service is working on allowing users to post voice statuses on their application that are up to 30 seconds long.

  • For those who are unaware, the status section typically displays user-shared videos and images.
  • We can anticipate a similar format for the WhatsApp Voice Status update since the Status updates typically remain on the user's
  • The first version of the Android beta app with this feature was 2.22.21.5.

The beta versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android are constantly being updated with new features. It now seems that the company is working on adding a fascinating new feature to its iOS Beta build's Status section.

WABetaInfo, who discovered the feature in the iOS beta update, broke the news. An image of the feature's user interface is shown in the report. Looking at the image, we can see that the well-known messaging service is working on allowing users to post voice statuses on their application that are up to 30 seconds long. Similar to what one would see in an individual or group chat, other users will be able to see these voice statuses by the microphone icon indicator in the bottom right corner.

For those who are unaware, the status section typically displays user-shared videos and images. Consequently, this would be an additional type of interaction. The beta build is currently only accessible to a small number of users who have signed up for the beta program. We can anticipate a similar format for the WhatsApp Voice Status update since the Status updates typically remain on the user's "status" for 24 hours.

The first version of the Android beta app with this feature was 2.22.21.5. In a similar vein, the dominant social media platform is also developing a number of features. Unfortunately, we continue to be unsure of the potential release date for this feature for the live build. So keep checking back for more information on this.

