Airtel, Jio Highest Speed Broadband Plans with Netflix

Reported by Bhavya Singh

Customers of Airtel and Reliance Jio have access to a variety of broadband plans at different price points ranging from high-speed plans with incredible features to reasonably priced broadband services. A 1 Gbps plan is offered by both service providers.

Highlights

  • The top telecoms have launched their 5G networks, they are now only accessible in a few places.
  • A 1Gbps upload and download speed is available with Reliance Jio 1Gbps plan.
  • Jio offers a variety of OTT subscriptions, including access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and thirteen more services.

Broadband plans

Everyone wants to test out the high-speed internet after the PM announced the launch of 5G services at the India Mobile Congress in 2022. Even while the top telecom operators have launched their 5G networks, they are now only accessible in a few places, leaving high-speed broadband as the only option. Many Internet service providers (ISPs) offer quick, dependable, and smooth wireless broadband connections for both residential and commercial uses, and it is better than 5G if you are inside your home.

Customers of Airtel and Reliance Jio have access to a variety of broadband plans at different price points ranging from high-speed plans with incredible features to reasonably priced broadband services. A 1 Gbps plan is offered by both service providers. So, let's examine each of these plans in more detail.

Airtel 1 Gbps Plan With Netflix

At the cost of Rs 3,999 per month, this plan provides 1 Gbps of high-speed internet bandwidth. GST may be levied in accordance with applicable laws and is not included in the plan's pricing. The plan's FUP data is 3300GB or 3.3TB. In addition, the package gives you access to Wynk Music and a subscription to some of the most popular OTT services in India, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Video.

Reliance Jio 1 Gbps Plan With Netflix

The cost of this plan is Rs 3,999 for a 30-day period, and it provides 1 Gbps of internet speed with a FUP data limit of 3.3TB, or 3300GB. A 1 Gbps upload and download speed is available with the plan. Aside from this, Jio offers a variety of OTT subscriptions, including access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and thirteen more services. A year's worth of Amazon Prime Video is included with this package. Please be aware that GST is not included in the prices of these plans and will be added as necessary.

