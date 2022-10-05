Why and How VPN Affects Your Internet Speed and Experience

VPNs, also known as virtual private networks, are very popular right now. For those unaware, a VPN, or virtual private network, is essentially an online security service that gives customers access to the internet as if they were connected to a private network, with the primary differences being encrypted internet communications and activity anonymity.

The majority of individuals use VPNs to add an extra layer of privacy and protection while browsing the internet, which in this day and age may be the wisest course of action.

What Causes a VPN To Slow Down Your Internet Speed?

When utilising a VPN, there are many factors that can slow down your internet connection. The most frequent elements that affect your speed are:

The separation between you and the location of your server.

The type of encryption that your VPN employs.

Whether the server you use has bandwidth restrictions.

Let's go over each of the points in more depth.

Site of the Server

The biggest factor affecting your internet speed is the location of the server you are connecting to. Try connecting to a server that isn't too far away from you if you want to make sure your internet uses a VPN as quickly as feasible.

With certain VPNs, you are instantly connected to the closest server. However, a lot of them will let you make a decision. You will typically experience a greater variation in internet speed if you choose a server that is located on the other side of the globe. While selecting a location other than your current location can offer some privacy advantages, consider selecting a server that is situated in a nearby city or state. Choose a location close by if you don't care too much about where your server is, and you want fast internet.

Encryption

Although encryption rarely affects internet speed, it can occasionally. Most of the time, you won't notice a change. The encryption most likely to cause your internet speed to lag is OpenVPN Protocol.

The quickest VPN encryption, on the other hand, is PPTP. IKEv2 or L2PT/IPSec, which are widely used in VPNs and are renowned for their dependability in terms of security and speed optimization, are often used.