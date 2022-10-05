Reliance Jio Does it Again with 5G

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Jio said that its customers would get up to 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data for free. The company has not yet announced the 5G plans for the customers. The 5G plans might not be announced for some time, either. The thing with this is that if you don't have a smartphone with 5G SA support, even if you get invited, you won't be able to use the 5G network of Jio.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio will offer truly unlimited 5G data to select users who will be invited to trial its beta network.
  • Jio will be launching 5G network today for select users in the following four cities - Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai and Kolkata.
  • Jio said that its customers would get up to 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data for free.

Follow Us

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio will offer truly unlimited 5G data to select users who will be invited to trial its beta network. If you want to know details about who will be invited and who will not be, click here. Shifting back to the topic at hand, Jio will be launching 5G network today for select users in the following four cities - Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai and Kolkata. In these four cities, Jio will select users randomly and offer them 5G services. Jio will offer 5G services completely free of cost to these select customers for now. Customers who will be selected by Jio will be notified via SMS. Note that you need a 5G SA-capable smartphone to support the 5G network of Jio.

This time again, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited data to consumers. Jio offered unlimited 4G data to the customers at the launch of the 4G network. It is doing the same with the 5G launch. This is a beta phase for the company. The reason why Jio has decided to do this is so that customers can use its 5G network and then give feedback on what's good and what's not. This will help Jio in making improvements if necessary.

Jio said that its customers would get up to 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data for free. The company has not yet announced the 5G plans for the customers. The 5G plans might not be announced for some time, either. The thing with this is that if you don't have a smartphone with 5G SA support, even if you get invited, you won't be able to use the 5G network of Jio. As per industry sources, Jio would be completely random about choosing people for the 5G beta trial. This trial would only be offered to the SIMs that have been purchased in the above-mentioned cities.

Check out this small video to understand everything in short about Jio's 5G launch - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/DIRbSE3DQSg.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Jio 5G Launch for Select Invited Users, Know Details
Reliance Jio has just announced Jio 5G launch date officially. Jio will launch 5G network services in four cities this Dussehra in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
5G Just Launched in India. See Everything that Happened
PM Modi Launches 5G in India at IMC 2022. India is now a 5G Nation and joins the list of Global Countries offering 5G Services. Airtel launched 5G Services in 8 Cities today.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments