Reliance Jio Announces 5G Launch Date and Welcome Offer

Reliance Jio has just announced its 5G launch date officially. The telco demonstrated the 5G network and its power at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. Now, Jio has said that it will be launching 5G network services in four cities this Dussehra - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi.

Reliance Jio has just announced its 5G launch date officially. The telco demonstrated the 5G network and its power at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. Now, Jio has said that it will be launching 5G network services in four cities this Dussehra - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Varanasi. In addition to the launch, Jio has also announced the 5G welcome offer for users, and the invited users will get to trial the True-5G services and give feedback to users. The launch date is October 5, 2022.

Reliance Jio True 5G Welcome Offer

Reliance Jio will only offer 5G services to users by invitation in the four cities right now. This would constitute a beta trial for the company. Jio will take feedback from the customers on its 5G network. Jio said that a beta trial service for other cities would be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready.

Until the network coverage of a city is complete, Jio will keep the users in the beta phase. Invited 'Jio Welcome Offer' users will be able to instantly use the 5G service without needing to change the 5G handset or the SIM.

Jio is working right now with all the handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with 5G.

Mr Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said, “Our Prime Minister has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realize the full potential of a Digital India. In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size."

